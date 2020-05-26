Klobuchar Statement on the George Floyd Massacre

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Vomit bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily political recap to help you solve Trump's chaotic news cycle.

Four Minnesota police officers were fired after filming the video of the arrest of George Floyd, who died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the arrest, appears to show Floyd pleading for his life when an officer cuts Floyd's air supply off with his knee while his teammates watch and do nothing. And as the story unfolded, the Minnesota senator and the vice presidential hope Amy KlobuchaI wasted no time publishing a statement that said absolutely nothing, including the name of George Floyd.

On the morning of May 26, Klobuchar tweeted: "Justice must be served for this man, justice must be served for our community, and justice must be served for our country." However, nowhere in the tweet is Floyd mentioned, nor is The plague of police violence and the lack of response that has meant an excessive number of deaths in Africa American community

Instead of "police violence" Instead, Klobuchar uses the term "this loss of life" or "an African-American man dying," allowing the passive voice not to throw death at anyone or anyone. This will probably make you more successful with law enforcement organizations while you are in the stump for Biden, but here it just gives the claim to have an opinion on the George Floyd case without reference to him.

Just as the universal "we" in Klobuchar's publication expects "those involved in this incident" to be "responsible", U.SI, in turn, hope that those responsible for such a cruelly lazy tweet are bitten somewhere in the buttock region by their own passive voice salad. [Twitter]

%MINIFYHTMLbf85e8e545f85c7362508fa4b7edb56415%

In the meantime, Twitter refuses to remove very specific tweets of the president Donald trump hinting at that TV presenter Joe Scarborough killed an inmate. The widower of Lori Klausutis, a former Scarborough intern who died of a heart condition after collapsing at work, wrote an open letter asking the Twitter CEO Jack dorsey to remove Trump's Unfounded tweets of the conspiracy theory, which he says sensationalize the death of his wife for Trump's personal gain:

"I ask you to intervene in this case because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him, the memory of my dead wife, and has perverted it for political gain," Klausutis wrote in his letter. "My wife deserves better."

Update your wardrobe without leaving your home with these Nordstrom …

In a typical Twitter response, the answer was no, as the platform's first priority is to keep its commitment to making the world worse a few characters at a time. And in keeping with his top priority of making the world worse with every second of his life, President Trump later used the letter to encourage his followers to "keep digging," apparently because a man who mourns the loss of his wife is an impulse. very strange. Trump assumes it must be a cover for a crime. Similarly, obfuscating blowout Kayleigh McEnany held a press conference where he misinterpreted an old interview with Don imus to provide evidence of Scarborough's possible guilt.

However, the transcripts of the interview reveal nothing more than the fact that Don Imus was a colossal you fucking asshole, that we all already knew. And let the record indicate that I am not defending Joe Scarborough, only maintaining that I believe that coroners are better equipped to determine the cause of death than the misleading propaganda of a National researcherWhich is almost certainly where Trump got this theory from. [New York Times]