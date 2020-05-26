Khloe Kardashian's house could be yours for just $ 19 million

Khloe Kardashian you are ready to start a new chapter in your life.

ME! News has learned that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star is selling his property in Calabasas, California for $ 18,950,000. Located on nearly two acres of scenic land overlooking the Malibu Canyon, the house was first purchased by Khloe of Justin Bieber for $ 7.2 million in 2014. Since then, he has made major renovations to the 10,000-square-foot residence, which even appeared alongside his sister. Kourtney Kardashianis at home in Architectural Summary.

"Khloe is selling her house and moving to a bigger house," a source reveals to E! News. "It is a good opportunity for her to make a good profit. She spent a lot of time remodeling and she is beautiful and ready to sell. It makes sense for her to go ahead and move forward right now."

As for the benefits of living as a Kardashian, the prospective buyer can expect eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a huge closet that will suit even the most discerning fashionistas.