Khloe Kardashian's house could be yours for just $ 19 million

Realtor; Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Abyss By Abby / The SOCIETY Group / E! Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian you are ready to start a new chapter in your life.
ME! News has learned that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star is selling his property in Calabasas, California for $ 18,950,000. Located on nearly two acres of scenic land overlooking the Malibu Canyon, the house was first purchased by Khloe of Justin Bieber for $ 7.2 million in 2014. Since then, he has made major renovations to the 10,000-square-foot residence, which even appeared alongside his sister. Kourtney Kardashianis at home in Architectural Summary.
"Khloe is selling her house and moving to a bigger house," a source reveals to E! News. "It is a good opportunity for her to make a good profit. She spent a lot of time remodeling and she is beautiful and ready to sell. It makes sense for her to go ahead and move forward right now."
As for the benefits of living as a Kardashian, the prospective buyer can expect eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a huge closet that will suit even the most discerning fashionistas.
"I have no children, why not?" Khloe said AD in 2017 from your custom wardrobe. (Since then daughter is welcome True thompson, who is undoubtedly the princess of her mother's castle.)
The Good American designer also explained, "I was very practical in the design process. I am obsessed with details, so I may be a bit controlling, but it is only because I am genuinely curious."
The famous members of the Khloe family also live a stone's throw from the mansion, which is located in the extremely exclusive enclave called The Oaks of Calabasas.
For now, we are told that Khloe continues to enjoy every minute at home with True and her father, a basketball star. Tristan Thompson. The exs decided to quarantine together after the NBA suspended their season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Khloe and Tristan spend more time together than they could have anticipated. It has been very positive for True and his family. They have never had such a time without distractions or external stress. It has been a good thing for them and they are doing very well. , "the source shares.
