Kevin Hart speaks out against canceling culture: people deserve a chance to move on

Comedian Kevin Hart addressed the cancellation culture during a recent Instagram Live session.

The actor knows first-hand the impact of the cancellation culture, as his dreams of Oscar were ripped from him after old homophobic tweets appeared. Many called for Hart's offer to organize the ceremony to be revoked, and it was despite his apology.

"What I want to say about being realistic is: nobody is perfect, nobody will be," he explained. "We are living in an age where we just hope to be perfect, as if people don't slip and fall down the stairs, or everyone walks straight all the time. But you stumble … – it's really strange to hold people to a level where they never asked to be held, "says Hart.

"You get to be 21 years old, and there is a celebration that you are now an adult because you spent those years being a child, from 21 to 31 years old, I was a young adult, so I didn't know what life would be like as an adult child, so I was wrong as a young adult, "he continued. "Although some things are justified and I understand it, it's just us, since people have to be smart enough to go … you know what, whatever happened, happened, but people deserve the opportunity To continue,quot;.

