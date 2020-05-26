Kevin Hart speaks out against canceling culture: people deserve a chance to move on

Comedian Kevin Hart addressed the cancellation culture during a recent Instagram Live session.

The actor knows first-hand the impact of the cancellation culture, as his dreams of Oscar were ripped from him after old homophobic tweets appeared. Many called for Hart's offer to organize the ceremony to be revoked, and it was despite his apology.

"What I want to say about being realistic is: nobody is perfect, nobody will be," he explained. "We are living in an age where we just hope to be perfect, as if people don't slip and fall down the stairs, or everyone walks straight all the time. But you stumble … – it's really strange to hold people to a level where they never asked to be held, "says Hart.

