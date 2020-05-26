Kevin Hart admits he's making his family nervous during the coronavirus lockdown

Instagram

During an appearance on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39 ;, the actor from & # 39; Upside & # 39; He also claims that his wife Eniko Parrish is happy that he is in the stages of his second pregnancy.

Up News Info –

Kevin Hart He has been "molesting" his children and his pregnant wife while trapped at home in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLbfd3666f9920e8383e0ec06a1dfd4b9b11% %MINIFYHTMLbfd3666f9920e8383e0ec06a1dfd4b9b11%

The Upside star has isolated himself with his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish and the children Heaven, 15, Hendrix, 12, and the couple's first child, Kenzo, two, and revealed it during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"Monday (May 25) which is sometimes too much for his family."

"It's not making me nervous," Kevin said of Eniko. "But she says I'm making her nervous. And you know, whatever. I'm not fighting that. But apparently, I'm annoying."

He continued: "That is what they are talking about at home, saying that I am only 'always close'. … And they say:" Dad, you always want to do things. Just relax. "And I'm like, 'I thought doing things was creepy.'

%MINIFYHTMLbfd3666f9920e8383e0ec06a1dfd4b9b12% %MINIFYHTMLbfd3666f9920e8383e0ec06a1dfd4b9b12%

<br />

And while his presence is not always welcome, Kevin insists that he is delighted to be truly present for Parrish's second pregnancy.

"He is very happy about the fact that through these stages, I am here," he said. "As usual, I'm going in and out. So it's been a real blessing to be around and talk, chat, you know, and be with the family these past few months. So this is the first time I've been here so long during a general pregnancy in my life. So it's been refreshing. "