Kendall Jenner seen again with Devin Booker – Romance rumors continue

As fans of Kendall Jenner know, their relationships, or lack thereof, are frequently the subject of media headlines. These days, she's repeatedly rumored to be dating her and Devin Booker now, though, according to a recent report, that wasn't the case.

Hot New Hip Hop reported today that Kendall was, again, seen prowling around NBA player Devin Booker. The media noted that this is not the first time that fans have seen them together either, though neither side has stated whether the dating rumors are true or not.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kendall and Booker reportedly went on short vacations from Los Angeles to Arizona. It was just a quick road trip to escape his hometown. This time, the couple was seen in Los Angeles.

Reports state that Kendall was in the driver's seat, while Devin was on the passenger side. Kendall clearly found out about the rumors, because she addressed them on the show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, the series that played a crucial role in its success.

During one episode, Kendall joked that it seemed like people believed she had no control over where she "throws,quot; her "cooch,quot;. Putting his dating history aside, Kendall has been in the media for other reasons lately, notably his role in the Fyre Festival scam.

Various media reported that Jenner was ordered to pay $ 90,000 due to the Fyre Festival disaster, which was documented in the Netflix series, Fyre

The documentary touched on the role of social media influencers in popular culture, in particular, by the way they often market services, products, and even events to people without any kind of investigative or regulatory process.

And how this relates to Kendall, is that she was one of the fashion models who were paid to promote the festival on her Instagram. It was said in the documentary that Kendall actually included the hash tag, "#ad,quot;, but never disclosed any other information.



