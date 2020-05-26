Kendall Jenner gives NBA star Devin Booker a ride amid romance rumors

Whether they are friends or something else, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker They have been seen together once more.
A month ago, speculations arose about the status of the relationship about the 24-year-old supermodel and the 23-year-old Phoenix Suns guard after they were spotted together getting into their car in Arizona.
On Monday, it was the catwalk pro who was spotted giving the athlete a ride in his Mercedes G-Wagon from Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on Memorial Day.
While none of the stars have commented on the nature of their relationship, sources previously told TMZ that they are friends and that they are part of a small circle that has been following the same patterns of social distancing.
Meanwhile, after the initial sighting emerged, Jenner returned to firing on social media critics who crudely claimed that NBA players were "overlooking her."
After a tweet noted, "Maybe it's happening," Jenner frankly replied, "They act like I don't have full control of where I drop this cooch."
Jenner was previously linked to Ben simmons, with whom they saw her ring the new year after rekindling their romance in late 2019.
"They took a break because it was difficult to maintain a relationship with their schedules. But they stayed in touch and there was never a messy breakup or resentment," a source told E! News in December 2019.
In February 2020, the two were seen sunbathing together by the pool. "Obviously they are together and see each other when possible," a source said at the time. "They have nice dates. When they were both in New York recently, they went to the Museum of Natural History. They see each other whenever possible in any city that works better. She has seen him in Philadelphia more often than people think. She is under the radar. "
As for where things are between them today, the jury is still out.
