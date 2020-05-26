Kel Mitchell Wins The Wipe It Down Challenge With Revelation Of Wife Pregnancy

Kel Mitchell It has some exciting news.

On Sunday Everything that Alum announced that he and his wife Asia Lee They expect their second child along with an epic pregnancy to reveal a video on Instagram.

Putting his twist on the viral challenge "Wipe It Down,quot;, Mitchell started by cleaning the couple's bathroom mirror while the song "Wipe It Down,quot; played. Continuing where he left off, Lee appeared and proudly displayed his growing belly.

Excited to be parents again, the couple made sure their outfits were on the topic as well. Mitchell wore a shirt that said, "This dad is going to be a dad again," and for his part, Lee was wearing a shirt that said, "Mom is going to be a mom again." His daughter Wisdom, 2, also made an adorable cameo and also donned an "older sister,quot; t-shirt.

As if the video couldn't be improved, Mitchell and Lee also announced that they were expecting a baby.