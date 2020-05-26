Kel Mitchell Wins The Wipe It Down Challenge With Revelation Of Wife Pregnancy

Kel Mitchell It has some exciting news.
On Sunday Everything that Alum announced that he and his wife Asia Lee They expect their second child along with an epic pregnancy to reveal a video on Instagram.
Putting his twist on the viral challenge "Wipe It Down,quot;, Mitchell started by cleaning the couple's bathroom mirror while the song "Wipe It Down,quot; played. Continuing where he left off, Lee appeared and proudly displayed his growing belly.
Excited to be parents again, the couple made sure their outfits were on the topic as well. Mitchell wore a shirt that said, "This dad is going to be a dad again," and for his part, Lee was wearing a shirt that said, "Mom is going to be a mom again." His daughter Wisdom, 2, also made an adorable cameo and also donned an "older sister,quot; t-shirt.
As if the video couldn't be improved, Mitchell and Lee also announced that they were expecting a baby.
In 2017, lifelong loves welcomed their baby and Kenan and Kel Alumbre couldn't help but talk about Wisdom on Instagram. "My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon," she shared. "I was 7 pounds 11 ounces with my head full of hair and happiness! I am so grateful and happy! My girl is here! So much joy in my heart. She is so adorable!"
To announce that their little one was on the way, Mitchell, who is also the father of teenagers. Lyric and Seduce from a previous relationship, and Lee had a Good burgerof themed photos, donning matching Good Burger hats while sharing a sweet hug. "We have a bun in the oven!" he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @therealasialee for being the best wife to me, the best friend to me and now the best mom to our blessed baby! I love you so much!"
Three years earlier, Mitchell had dressed in his Good Burger uniform for a special meeting with his co-star. Kenan thompson in Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon. After sharing the screen with the Saturday night live star again, Mitchell told E! News: "We have been waiting to get back together. It was the right project … it felt like home."
He added: "It was as if we were going back to that with our characters making up even more fun things to do and just laughing out loud and looking at each other in the outfits. When I put on (the wig), it was like it had never stopped."
%MINIFYHTMLfa1d066f129442eb3ed91cc6b9c3079916%%MINIFYHTMLfa1d066f129442eb3ed91cc6b9c3079917%