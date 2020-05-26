Katy Perry is reportedly considering these names for her young daughter with Orlando Bloom.

%MINIFYHTML8b8d384fe55e6b8e8672c34da067626313%

Fans are delighted that Katy Perry is having her first child and that no one can be more excited about the pregnancy than Orlando Bloom and Katy herself. Of course, things have been stressful for Katy due to the coronavirus pandemic, social estrangement, and a general life change for everyone. It is also a scary time to be pregnant. No one knows what the impact of the deadly Coronavirus will ultimately be, and some areas have practiced social distancing to the point that parents were not allowed to enter the delivery room at the time of a baby's birth. Still, with everything unknown, Katy Perry has strong faith in God and is resilient. Fans have no doubt that she and Orlando will overcome the obstacles that come their way and give birth to a strong, healthy and beautiful girl.

Now people wonder what Katy Perry's actual expiration date is and what she will call her daughter. Katy has not revealed her expiration date to the public, but has said it should be done in the summer. As for the girls' names, OK magazine addressed the issue in its next issue on June 1, 2020. The magazine said Orlando and Katy are putting everything in order and it seems Katy is already in its nesting phase.

Speaking to an unidentified source who weighed in on the issue, the post discussed Katy Perry's baby name options.

"Katy really wants to call her daughter Pearl or Hudson, in honor of her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson, who recently passed away."

It seems that Katy will not be joining other celebrities who have chosen wild, unique and bizarre names like Elon Musk's new baby and Grimes X Æ A-Xii who is believed to be pronounced as (X Ash A Twelve).

Compared to many famous baby names, Pearl or Hudson sounds pretty normal.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's quarantine situation sounds pretty perfect. https://t.co/LnfrHXUJ4X – InStyle (@InStyle) May 24, 2020

The source also disclosed that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom wanted a baby together and that the arrival of this little girl is not a surprise.

"Katy admitted it herself, that this pregnancy was not accidental. It was very planned, and they are both delighted that their daughter is here soon."

What do you think about the baby names of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry?

