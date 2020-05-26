Katherine Schwarzenegger's growing baby bump is on display during the walk with her mother, Maria Shriver

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt revealed last month that they were expecting their first child together after getting married in June 2019. Now, the 30-year-old author has definitely appeared, as her tummy was on full display during a walk with her. mom Maria Shriver, her brother Patrick and girlfriend Abby Champion.

The group enjoyed a walk together in Los Angeles over the holiday weekend, and the Rock what you got The author's growing belly was front and center. Schwarzenegger wore a black suit that was covered at the top with a white V-neck shirt that was tied and knotted over his belly. She complemented her look with a black baseball cap, sunglasses, black sneakers, and an orange face mask.

Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her growing baby bump https://t.co/l54IcXwbQp – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 26, 2020

Schwarzenegger has been practicing social distancing with Pratt at his home in Los Angeles, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Star says she is already a great stepmother to her seven-year-old son Jack, who she shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

"She has changed my life for the better in many ways,quot;, Parks and Recreation alum said ME! News in February. “My soul, my son (Jack), I feel that everyone is very safe with it. She is a great stepmother, she is willing to be a great mother someday. "

That wasn't the first time that Pratt spoke publicly about starting a family with Schwarzenegger. He said in January that they want to spend their future together spending less time working and more time enjoying life. He said he always wants to be the type who works to live, rather than the one who lives to work.

Pratt also wants to spend a lot of time on the farm that he shares with Schwarzenegger so he can catch lots of fish and watch many sunsets.

Shriver also spoke publicly about their daughter's marriage, saying that Kathryn and Chris are "super happy,quot; and that they are a "blessing,quot; to each other. She is also excited to become a grandmother, and Shriver says she is truly proud of her daughter.

Katherine's father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, said during an appearance in Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon that the news of Katherine's pregnancy was really exciting and that the baby was due this summer.

"I really want to play with whatever, she or he is, and have a little fun. I think this is a unique experience," said the future grandfather.



