Kate Middleton feels “ exhausted & # 39; & # 39; after Meghan Markle's actual departure

Following Prince harry and Meghan Marklereal outlet it seems the real world is crumbling Kate Middleton.
In a cover story for Tatler magazine, royals say the Duchess of Cambridge feels "drained and trapped."
According to a reported friend from Middleton, Tatler She states, "Kate is furious at the bigger workload. Of course, she is smiling and dressing appropriately, but she doesn't want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She is working as hard as a top CEO, who needs to be pulled out. time without the benefits of limits and many vacations. "
As the coronavirus pandemic ended his "normal,quot; daily life and royal duties, Middleton took on the extra job head-on.
But according to royalty members talking to TatlerThis started long before the health crisis and started when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left him in his real life.
"Meghan and Harry have been so selfish," a friend of Prince William and Middleton tells the publication. "William and Catherine really wanted to be practical parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus. Here goes their morning classes as the responsibilities for them are now enormous."
Following Prince Harry and Markle's resignation, Middleton made nearly a dozen royal engagements in a month. As another member of the royal royalty shared, "Kate understands that the Royal Family's only creed is duty, duty, duty. While with the Sussexes it is constant uncertainty."
However, Middleton has also been relatively open about the difficulties she has experienced in educating her children at home. Princess charlotteand Prince george.
Last weekend, Prince William and Middleton were reported to be "considering,quot; keeping their 5-year-old daughter home during the summer, when the school is expected to reopen, according to The Sunday Times.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to "keep,quot; their two children "together and maintain their routine of confinement,quot; in the midst of the current coronavirus crisis.
Earlier this month, Middleton also talked about how her family, including the little ones. Prince louis, they are holding on. "I am sure that you are experiencing the same with your families and other things, but we are stuck with homeschooling again, but no, yes, it is an unprecedented moment, but we are fine, thanks for asking," she shared.
In that same interview, she also spoke about the difficulties of homeschooling her children. "George is very angry because he wants to do all of Charlotte's projects … making spider sandwiches is so much better than literacy work," he shared. "Yes, it's really difficult, we haven't done a lot of FaceTime and calls and things like that, but we're doing a lot of that now and it's actually been really cool. We try to check in every day with the family members and talk to them about news and stuff like that. "
More royalty members shared with TatlerHowever, that the previously reported tension between Middleton and Markle is actually more than just unsubstantiated rumors and that it dates back to the wedding of Markle and Prince Harry.
According to a friend from Middleton, Tatler"There was an incident at the wedding rehearsal. It was a hot day and there was apparently a dispute over whether or not bridesmaids should wear stockings. Kate, following protocol, felt they should. Meghan did not want them to." "
The wedding photographs seem to indicate that Markle won that debate and a royal source adds that "in the palace, you hear numerous stories from the staff saying that such and such is a nightmare and misbehaves, but you never hear that from Kate." "
Other inside information says Tatler"Kate keeps her staff while Meghan doesn't. Doesn't that say anything?"
