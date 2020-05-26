Kate Middleton feels “ exhausted & # 39; & # 39; after Meghan Markle's actual departure

Following Prince harry and Meghan Marklereal outlet it seems the real world is crumbling Kate Middleton.

In a cover story for Tatler magazine, royals say the Duchess of Cambridge feels "drained and trapped."

According to a reported friend from Middleton, Tatler She states, "Kate is furious at the bigger workload. Of course, she is smiling and dressing appropriately, but she doesn't want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She is working as hard as a top CEO, who needs to be pulled out. time without the benefits of limits and many vacations. "

As the coronavirus pandemic ended his "normal,quot; daily life and royal duties, Middleton took on the extra job head-on.

But according to royalty members talking to TatlerThis started long before the health crisis and started when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left him in his real life.

"Meghan and Harry have been so selfish," a friend of Prince William and Middleton tells the publication. "William and Catherine really wanted to be practical parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus. Here goes their morning classes as the responsibilities for them are now enormous."