Kate Middleton & # 39; exhausted and trapped & # 39; after the royal departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

According to a new report, the tension between Kate and Meghan is also said to be due to an accident that took place during the wedding of Meghan and Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe actual departure is affecting everyone, including Kate Middleton. According to a new report from Tatler magazine, the Duchess of Cambridge feels "drained and trapped" after departure.

"Kate is furious at the bigger workload," said a friend of Prince William's wife for the magazine cover. "Of course, she smiles and dresses appropriately, but she doesn't want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She is working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be taken out all the time, without the benefits of limits and lots of vacations." .

Kate is said to have taken on the extra work head-on when the Coronavirus pandemic ended her "normal" daily life and royal duties. However, members of royalty claim that the works began to accumulate after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their departure from the British royal family.

"Meghan and Harry have been so selfish," a friend of Prince William and Kate tells the publication. "William and Catherine really wanted to be practical parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus. Here goes their morning classes, as the responsibilities for them now are enormous."

"Kate understands that the royal family's only creed is duty, duty, duty. While with the Sussexes it is constant uncertainty," adds another source, saying Kate has made nearly a dozen royal engagements in a month. .

Another source shares that the tension between Kate and Meghan stems from an accident that took place during Meghan and Harry's wedding. "There was an incident at the wedding rehearsal. It was a hot day and there was apparently an argument over whether or not bridesmaids should wear stockings. Kate, following protocol, felt they should. Meghan did not want them to." The source explains.

"In the palace, you hear numerous stories from the staff saying that such and such is a nightmare and misbehaves, but you never hear that from Kate. Kate stays with her staff while Meghan doesn't. Doesn't that say anything?" adds the informant.