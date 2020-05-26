Karl Dorrell needs a "pass,quot; from CU Buffs fans this fall, says Chris Fowler

%MINIFYHTML06fed5e797918cb806309ca2229bbcac13%

Not Laviska Shenault. Not Steven Montez. There is no spring practice. Even before the coronavirus shook his best plans like a snowball, CU's new football coach, Karl Dorrell, was pushing a rock on the Boulder hillside, upwind.

"With any new coach, the jury will be out until you see it," Chris Fowler, the esteemed ESPN host and CU student, told The Post on Tuesday. "But I will say this: Any new coaching staff should receive a small pass in their first season after COVID-19."

Dorrell and his staff, especially. Hired on February 23 to replace Midnight Mel Tucker, the man's honeymoon lasted for approximately six hours before COVID exploded and rebooted the chessboard.

"All the coaches I spoke to have said (this spring)," At least we have an established staff, "Fowler continued." Or "at least we don't have to put up a new offense or defense with live reps during this season show. come down incredibly unorthodox and uncomfortable. "

If it wasn't for bad luck, Dorrell would have no luck at all.

At least until Tuesday. Some of the clouds finally parted when CU Chancellor Phil DiStefano announced that on-campus learning will return in August, clearing a major hurdle for soccer to do the same. And again, when DiStefano and his fellow Pac-12s voted to allow in-person volunteer trainings on the conference campuses beginning June 15.

"I love the word 'volunteer'," Fowler laughed. "The only thing you know about college football is that there is nothing 'voluntary' about it. If any player considers it voluntary, they are not paying attention. Or they don't value their early work as much."

On the other hand, Dorrell still doesn't have a starting quarterback. Or a left tackle from the first team. Or a nice, quiet cupcake ride in the league game.

"Quarterback competition is another one of those (concerns)," Fowler said. "You don't know who the guy is, so he really can't be a leader all summer long, because he's not established yet. If Montez had another year, he could get his receivers (in the summer) together and say," Okay , we will shoot on our own. "

"If you're not the type, if you haven't demonstrated what you can do on the field, that's a challenge."

So is the blackboard. Especially early. Assuming the rest of the pieces line up as planned, and that's a weekly dice roll given the potential for players and staff to hire COVID, do you have I look on the dance card?

CU visits Fort Collins in Week 1 without Mike Bobo to kick more. A trip to Texas A,amp;M is coming two weeks later, followed by the Pac-12's first game in Folsom on September 26 against Oregon.

"Yes, and that's a big 'yes', they are playing soccer in the fall, it will be rushed to the first tee that is ready," Fowler emphasized. "And CU will not be in as advantageous a position as the coaches who had their systems and personnel in place.

"It's a young team, new leadership, new staff, new offensive and defensive system. It ticks all the boxes. The reality is that if you were going to be patient before, now you must be even more patient with the new staff.

"Things can be overcome. But I think people have to understand that many of the difficulties we face as a society will have a greater impact on football and create challenges. "

New coach. New system. New (ish) offensive coordinator. New quarterback. New pandemic. Not surprisingly, William Hill's sportsbook a few weeks ago slapped the Buffs with 150-to-1 odds to win the Pac-12, the highest in the conference and twice the 75/1 of the State of Oregon.

Among Power 5 schools, only Vanderbilt (1,000/1), Arkansas (750/1), Rutgers (500/1), Maryland (300/1), Mizzou (300/1), Boston College (200/1) and Kansas (200/1) are longer takes for a conference title. Adjust your expectations accordingly.