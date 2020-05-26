Karan Johar thanks Rani Mukerji for baking a cake for him on his birthday

Karan Johar is without a doubt one of Bollywood's most beloved filmmakers. He is known for his lavish parties and his generosity. But this year he celebrated his birthday in quarantine. There were no big celebrations. But that didn't stop his friends from making him feel special on his big day. Rani Mukerji, who is extremely close to KJo, prepared a cake for him and his sons Yash and Roohi Johar and sent it to the Johars.

Thanking him for his gesture, the director posted a photo of the cake on his Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you Rani for making this cake special for babies and me! You are a magician to do this! What hidden abilities! It was delicious ".

