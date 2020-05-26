Kandi Burruss shares the reason why NeNe Leakes rescued in the virtual meeting!

%MINIFYHTML686bc9afb69909d880c8075f1285f8c613%

As fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta may know, NeNe Leakes decided to skip the virtual meeting shooting unexpectedly. Now, his co-star Kandi Burruss shares the real reason why she believes NeNe did that.

According to Kandi, NeNe most likely tried to avoid someone during the recording even though he usually steps in when it comes to his fights.

The last RHOA meeting occurred virtually, every housewife filmed from the safety of their homes due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that said, NeNe was able to leave the meeting very easily, simply by clicking a few things on his computer!

While she participated in the first two parts of the recording of the meeting, during the third part, she was found nowhere.

Coincidentally, or not, that's also when her ex-friend Yovanna Momplaisir showed up to talk about the entire 'snakegate' recording scandal.

During an interview for HollywoodLife, Kandi Burruss shared her thoughts on why NeNe went missing during that segment, saying that: she definitely left for Yovanna. Let's be clear, regardless of how she and I argue or if we argue with someone else. She can definitely handle a discussion, let's be clear. He had already told the world that he planned to read to us that day, so it wasn't because he was arguing with us. In fact, by the time she got up to leave, we weren't even talking to her anymore. "

‘So it was nothing that happened at the time that made her get up and walk away. What happened was that Yovanna had posted a video on social media to let people know that she was about to appear. And NeNe was informed by who was on her team, or whatever she saw or whatever, and that was what made her get up and walk away. She didn't want to deal with her, "the reality show star told the media.

Kandi also argued that she could not explain why NeNe did not want to deal with her since she is not NeNe and could not really know.

All that is clear is that she just walked away when her old friend showed up, so she definitely didn't want to have a round trip with her at the time.

Kandi admitted that everyone was upset about that since there were so many other things to discuss.



