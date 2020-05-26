Kandi Burrruss celebrates the birthday of her best friend, Rasheeda Frost, with wonderful memories: see the throwback photos here

Kandi Burruss is celebrating Rasheeda Frost's birthday with some amazing photos she shared on her social media account and an emotional message to mark this event. Check out Kandi's post for Rasheeda:

‘It's my boo @ rasheeda's birthday! I love you friend! Beautiful, intelligent, supportive and bossy. I pray that next year will be the next level of greatness for you! Everyone give @rasheeda some birthday love! Kandi captioned her post that includes more photos with Rasheeda from various occasions.

Rasheeda skipped the comments and said this to Kandi: "I love you friend, thanks!"

A follower asked this about the first photo: Esa Is that Mama Joyce in the background? Who are you rebuking? That is a mother who loves her daughter "and another person replied:" it seems that it is Kenya Moore hahaha "

The fan said earlier: "That's all I see is Mom Joyce with her finger, and it looks like she's talking to Kenya hahaha," and someone else posted this: "The beautiful self-made black woman @kandi and @rasheeda God bless you,quot;.

Another commenter wrote: ‘IDK, why but as long as @rasheeda and @kandi were cousins? Anyway … happy birthday "#squadgoals,quot;.

Somoene said, "I was looking forward to seeing his annual birthday trip, but Rona screwed it up." Happy birthday favorite @rasheeda, and another follower posted this: "Happy birthday @rasheeda still waiting for something from that bomb." ass banana pudding "enjoy your day,quot;.

In other news, Kandi just spoke to Up News Info about the RHOA Virtual Meeting, and you can watch the interview in the following video. Kandi shared it on her social media account.

‘Chatting with @ lbrody1686 from @hollywoodlife about the #RHOA meeting. This was a crazy meeting, but I'm not going to lie. I was still confused after it was done. "What did you guys think?" Kandi captioned the clip.

You should definitely review this interview.



