Kajol remembers the moment he shot Fanaa with Aamir Khan



Yash Raj Films' Fanaa completed 14 years today. It was a box office success and starred Aamir Khan and Kajol in the lead. Aamir and Kajol created on-screen magic with their palpable chemistry. Kajol took time to celebrate the occasion

.

In this throwback image, Kajol and Aamir Khan can be seen holding dashes in hand, looking at each other happily. Kajol captioned the image as "# 14YearsOfFanaa. But this was a pre-shoot. And, as always, the movie was quite different from what we read on paper. I still remember Poland and how much fun we went there."

Fanaa was directed by Kunal Kohli and also starred Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, and Kirron Kher in crucial parts.