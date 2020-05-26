JWoww, Snooki and Deena Cortese reportedly "Still feel horrible,quot; for ruining Angelina Pivarnick's wedding!

%MINIFYHTML67ad1a22513f6d7c0fbdd293d11ba7fa13%

Jersey Shore fans know that Angelina Pivarnick has yet to top her three bridesmaids who ruin their wedding with her disturbing speech! That being said, an internal report claims to know that Snooki, JWoww, and Deena feel really bad about how things ended too.

%MINIFYHTML67ad1a22513f6d7c0fbdd293d11ba7fa14% %MINIFYHTML67ad1a22513f6d7c0fbdd293d11ba7fa14%

After all, they were just trying to be fun, and they weren't planning to make the girlfriend cry and end their friendships with her!

Viewers are hoping to finally see the drama unfold as the Jersey Shore wedding episode will air in just two days!

Everyone has been waiting to witness the disaster since November when the nuptials really took place!

Snooki, Deena, and JWoww roasted Angelina at the reception in a group speech in an attempt to make it a fun and memorable speech for the bridesmaids.

But it was all too far and Angelina has even expressed her wish to remarry since the first attempt was a nightmare!

As the ladies roasted Angelina, the guests booed at them and the bride ended up leaving the wedding venue and bursting into tears.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Jenni, Nicole, and Deena still feel horrible about what happened at the wedding. The girls can watch the episode, but not the scene of the bridesmaids' speech. They are still mortified by the whole thing and it was a great catalyst for why Snooki also walked away from the show. In a way, he puts things in perspective of the example he wants to give his children. "

"They may not be Angelina's biggest fans and have had their ups and downs, but they learned a lot from the experience and wish they could do it all."

Buckle up, b * tches! When we return in 2 weeks, the dramer is just starting #JSFamilyVacation… 👀 pic.twitter.com/JEtl1UAs3j – Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 15, 2020 %MINIFYHTML67ad1a22513f6d7c0fbdd293d11ba7fa15%

Another source previously made it clear that Angelina is not speaking on terms with the three co-stars.

Ad %MINIFYHTML67ad1a22513f6d7c0fbdd293d11ba7fa37% %MINIFYHTML67ad1a22513f6d7c0fbdd293d11ba7fa37%

"It has been very difficult for Angelina even though all this time has passed since the wedding, but she expects viewers to see what happened and her side," they said.



Post views:

0 0