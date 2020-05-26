Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg cry out for justice after George Floyd's death during arrest

%MINIFYHTMLb3cab5c237470e70f476be851e1a29a411%

Justin is sickened by the video of a police officer who was suffocating the unarmed man to death, while Madonna calls it "the most disgusting and heartbreaking thing I've seen in a long time."

The celebrities are furious after another case of police brutality took the life of an innocent black man. Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Snoop dogg, Virgin and more have expressed anger on social media after a video of George Floyd being smothered to death during the arrest of four Minnesota police officers appeared.

Sharing a video of the incident, Justin wrote in the caption: "THIS MUST STOP. This makes me absolutely sick. This makes me mad. This man died. This makes me sad. Racism is bad. We need to use our voice! Please People. "Then he offered his condolences and added:" Sorry, GEORGE FLOYD. "

Also clamoring for justice, Ariana posted in her Instagram Stories, "Justice is not just about specific officers being arrested. It is about dismantling the systems that make it possible." Added the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #justiceforGeorgeFloyd.

Ariana Grande cries out for justice after George Floyd's death.

Snoop, meanwhile, posted on his Instagram page a side-by-side photo of the arrest of George Floyd and Colin Kaepernick Kneeling down in protest at the brutality, suggesting that "This … … is why" was done by the former NFL star. "There is no justice just for us," he lamented.

Madonna called it "the most disgusting and heartbreaking thing I've seen in a long time." She added: "This officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and pride. This has to stop! Until we can overcome racism in the United States, no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Especially police officers."

Sending his sympathy, he continued, "God bless you, George Floyd. I am so sorry for you and your family." Criticizing "all the senseless murders that have taken place before you," he added, "I beg GOD to do it someday. Until then, F ** k The Police! Yes, I said so. I'm not interested in being PC. I'm interested in justice. "

Calling on people to take steps to stop police brutality, Ice Cube he tweeted, "How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before counterattacking?" Rapper turned actor Ice T He commented: "They killed another brother … on video," before pointing out that it was unacceptable, "I play a police officer on television … but I will NEVER stop talking about injustice … NEVER. That."

meek mill, who has advocated for criminal justice reform, also reacted to the video when he wrote: "The FBI investigates the death of a black man in Minneapolis after the video shows a police officer kneeling on his neck: The Washington Post .It really is not healthy to see white cops murdering black men … it sends a blaze of anger and hatred to the brain! "

Meanwhile, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter called the video "one of the vilest and most heartbreaking images I've ever seen." He tweeted, "The officer on duty is as responsible as his partner; both must be fully responsible. This must stop now."

In the video that appeared on Monday, May 25, a police officer put his knee on George's neck when he arrested him. George repeatedly told officers that he was unable to breathe, but was ignored until he became unconscious. He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, but could not be saved.

According to CNN, officers who responded to an alleged forgery underway on Monday night were told that a person who matches the suspect's description was sitting in a car and appeared to be under the influence. When two of the officers arrived on the scene, they said the man, George, "physically resisted" when ordered to leave. Officers later handcuffed George, who "appeared to be suffering from medical problems."

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said in a statement that he would represent George's family. "We all watched the horrible death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him to the police car and get down his neck," he said. "This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was detained by the police for questioning on a non-violent charge."

All four officers involved in the arrest were fired, while the Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI would independently investigate the incident.