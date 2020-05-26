Justin and Hailey Bieber threaten to sue this plastic surgeon

Splash News
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber They threaten to take legal action against a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon over claims he made about the supermodel on TikTok.
In a cease and desist letter obtained by E! News, Justin and Hailey's attorneys accuse Dr. Daniel Barrett of using her "name, image, and likeness,quot; to "commercially publicize her plastic surgery practice and spread false and uncorroborated claims that Ms. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery." He is also accused of using "copyrighted lyrics,quot; of Bieber's song "Sorry,quot; in his video.
As seen in the TikTok video, Dr. Barrett shows two photos of Hailey taken years apart and says, "Pay close attention to the nose. What do you think? Well, I'll tell you what I think. I think it's physically impossible without getting a little help from someone like me to go from this image to that image. "
In addition to rhinoplasty, he suggests that Hailey underwent a skin tightening, jaw contouring, genioplasty, and filler procedure on her cheeks and lips.
The Biebers legal team declares in the cease and desist letter, "These flagrant and conscious violations of the rights of our Clients constitute a series of violations that include, among others: misappropriation of name, image, image and person for commercial purposes , misrepresentation, defamation, slander, false light, violation of publicity rights, copyright infringement, trademark and service mark infringement, unfair competition, dilution and interference with our clients' contractual obligations to third parties. "
They warn Dr. Barrett that he is subject to "legal damages for each willful violation,quot; and require that he issue a public statement that retracts his claims about Hailey and removes all posts that contain unauthorized references or materials pertaining to the A-list couple. .
However, Dr. Barrett keeps his comments and keeps the TikTok video online, at least for now.
He tells E! News release: "The purpose of my TikTok account is to increase the transparency of plastic surgery and educate people about plastic surgery. The purpose of the video was not to belittle Hailey Bieber in any way, the purpose of my video was I share my opinion on the procedures that I thought she could have performed based only on photos. This is at the request of many of my viewers who follow me for this type of information and for my opinion. "
Carl Timpone / BFA / Shutterstock
Last week, Hailey, 23, spoke out against an Instagram account that posted photos documenting her physical evolution over the years.
"Stop using photos edited by makeup artists!" she wrote online. "This photo on the right is NOT what I look like … I have never touched my face, so if you are going to sit down and compare myself at 13, and then at 23, at least use a natural photo that is not edited so crazy ".
ME! The news has reached Hailey and Justin's camp for comment.
%MINIFYHTML457a4831f17c30eeaf89a8ceefd6ff8c14%