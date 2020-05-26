Justin and Hailey Bieber threaten to sue this plastic surgeon

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber They threaten to take legal action against a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon over claims he made about the supermodel on TikTok.

In a cease and desist letter obtained by E! News, Justin and Hailey's attorneys accuse Dr. Daniel Barrett of using her "name, image, and likeness,quot; to "commercially publicize her plastic surgery practice and spread false and uncorroborated claims that Ms. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery." He is also accused of using "copyrighted lyrics,quot; of Bieber's song "Sorry,quot; in his video.

As seen in the TikTok video, Dr. Barrett shows two photos of Hailey taken years apart and says, "Pay close attention to the nose. What do you think? Well, I'll tell you what I think. I think it's physically impossible without getting a little help from someone like me to go from this image to that image. "

In addition to rhinoplasty, he suggests that Hailey underwent a skin tightening, jaw contouring, genioplasty, and filler procedure on her cheeks and lips.