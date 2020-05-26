Justin and Hailey Bieber hit plastic surgeon with cease and desist over TikTok speculative video

%MINIFYHTMLe3905d7e8507c42d00caf0bb0bca0f9911%

Although threatened with legal action, Dr. Daniel Barrett insists that he did not intend to belittle Stephen Baldwin's daughter in any way with the claims he made in his video.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin They do not remain silent before the speculations that she has gotten under the knife. Days after a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon claimed in a TikTok video that the model could have undergone various procedures on her face, the Hollywood couple handed her a cease and desist letter.

Through his legal team, hitmaker "Yummy" and his wife threatened to sue Dr. Daniel Barrett for using the "name, image, and likeness" of the 23-year-old to "commercially advertise his plastic surgery practice and spread false, unsubstantiated claims. " that Ms. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery. "She was warned about a series of violations she committed with her claims in the video.

"These flagrant and conscious violations of the rights of our Clients constitute a series of violations that include, among others: misappropriation of name, likeness, image and person for commercial purposes, misrepresentation, defamation, slander, false light, violation of rights advertising, copyright infringement, trademark and service mark infringement, unfair competition, dilution and interference with our clients' contractual obligations to third parties, "the letter obtained by E! News read.

The cessation and withdrawal also pointed to the copyright infringement that Dr. Barrett committed by using Justin's "Sorry" letter in the caption of his video. In it, the married couple demanded that the doctor download the video and issue a public statement that would retract their claims within the next 24 hours.

Despite the threat of legal action, Dr. Barrett insisted that he did not intend to slander the daughter of Stephen Baldwin. "The purpose of my TikTok account is to increase the transparency of plastic surgery and educate people about plastic surgery," he said in a statement to E! News.

"The purpose of the video was not to belittle Hailey Bieber in any way, the purpose of my video was to share my opinion on the procedures that I believed she could have done based solely on photos," he explained. "This is at the request of many of my viewers who follow me for this type of information and for my opinion."

The troublesome TikTok video itself sees Dr. Barrett comparing a photo of Hailey in 2011 to a photo of her in 2016. He then asked viewers to "pay special attention to the nose," before asking, "What You think? Well, I'll tell you what I think. I think it's physically impossible without getting a little help from someone like me. " go from this image to that image. "

In addition to suggesting that he has undergone a rhinoplasty, the surgeon went on to suggest that he might also have had a procedure for skin tightening, jaw contouring, and genioplasty. Furthermore, he claimed that she may have had padding on her cheeks and lips.