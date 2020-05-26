Judge fired for asking sexual assault plaintiff if & # 39; closed legs & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML0f125152746547e0a3c0d224130b948d13%

Last year, New Jersey Superior Court Judge John F. Russo, Jr. was discontinued after asking a woman seeking a restraining order if she had "closed her legs" to avoid sexual assault. After a misconduct investigation, Russo was removed from his judicial post.

%MINIFYHTML0f125152746547e0a3c0d224130b948d14% %MINIFYHTML0f125152746547e0a3c0d224130b948d14%

According to a document released for the New Jersey Supreme Cour OC officeRusso was fired after the court found "multiple serious acts of misconduct" on Russo's behalf, including the time he let a defense attorney ask a sexual assault survivor about his past as a stripper and then proceeded to ask himself. Charge of embarrassing the defendant's name:

"On the first day of the hearing, the plaintiff stated that the defendant" obligates [d] him [her] to have sex with him. "She described that alleged attack, as well as other events of alleged domestic violence. During the Upon questioning, the defense attorney at one point asked the plaintiff if he had ever worked as an exotic dancer, which he admitted.

According to the document, it was "shortly after" the exotic dancer's questions that Russo began asking the woman, who was seeking a restraining order against a former partner who she said sexually assaulted and threatened her life, which could have done to avoid it. own assault On the stand, Russo required the victim to list ways in which he could "prevent someone from having sex with you", including suggestions that he somehow "block" access to his "body parts", Close your legs or call the police, which, the fact that this was all happening in a fucking courtroom would suggest that the woman had already.

Russo is also accused of asking the manager of a family division to reschedule a hearing on the guardianship of his own special needs child and to reduce the amount due in the case of child support from $ 10,000 to $ 300, among other things. terrible.

A panel of three judges unanimously declared that Russo would be removed from his post, and no one will miss him, except for former high school friends who hope to dodge child support.