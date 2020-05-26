Judge denies R. Kelly's motion to dismiss herpes charges

A Brooklyn judge rejected an offer from R. Kelly's legal team to dismiss charges that he knowingly infected a 19-year-old fan with herpes.

According to Kelly, the charges were unconstitutional because the woman was 19 years old and therefore an consenting adult.

"The charges against him are not based, as he claims, on his & # 39; private sexual decisions & # 39; or & # 39; private sexual conduct & # 39;", wrote the judge in his ruling. "Rather, the charge is that the defendant knew he had herpes and had had sexual activity without telling the victim that he was infected."

He is accused of organizing trips and hotels for the alleged victim so that they can meet after a Long Island show in May 2017.

Prosecutors wrote: "The defendant did not use a condom. Prior to sexual intercourse, the defendant learned from his health care provider that he had contracted herpes, an infectious venereal disease, and that he should inform his sexual partners of this diagnosis and use a condom to limit your sexual partners' exposure to herpes. "