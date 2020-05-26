Home Entertainment Judge denies R. Kelly's motion to dismiss herpes charges

A Brooklyn judge rejected an offer from R. Kelly's legal team to dismiss charges that he knowingly infected a 19-year-old fan with herpes.

According to Kelly, the charges were unconstitutional because the woman was 19 years old and therefore an consenting adult.

"The charges against him are not based, as he claims, on his & # 39; private sexual decisions & # 39; or & # 39; private sexual conduct & # 39;", wrote the judge in his ruling. "Rather, the charge is that the defendant knew he had herpes and had had sexual activity without telling the victim that he was infected."

