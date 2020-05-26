Joyner Lucas buys his dad a Mercedes Benz and Rolex for his birthday

Although Joyner Lucas took years to finally get the recognition he deserved, it's undeniable that he officially did so in the rap game. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that the ADHD the rapper bought a special gift from someone special this week.

In case you missed it, Lucas released his album, ADHDAnd with him, he earned the respect of some of the game's most accomplished artists, including Chris Brown, Will Smith, Eminem, Royce Da 5'9 ″ and more. As a result of his success, Lucas was able to present a gift to his father.

For her father's birthday, Joyner announced that she bought her father a Mercedes Benz and a Rolex watch inlaid with diamonds. Not only that, but Joyner also posted a photo of him and his longtime father.

It's not uncommon for rappers to give gifts to their parents as a way to celebrate their own success. Earlier this year, Young Thug revealed that the luxury hotel his parents were staying in was costing him a fortune as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Either way, Joyner has managed to make a name for himself in a number of ways in recent years, including his hit song, "I'm Not Racist," which many people thought was a great take on political polarization in the United States. United.

Additionally, on March 25, Joyner released her song "Will," which was a tribute to the legendary Will Smith. Lucas expressed his respect and admiration for Will's career, which has spanned decades at this time and has also spanned a number of industries, including film and music.

Joyner's song "Will,quot; explores much of Will's work in recent decades, including Bad Boys, Men In Black, and Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Joyner clearly has a lot of love for Will. In the song, she also described Will as her "idol."

Ad

Will also saw it clearly, because he posted a portion of the video on his Instagram along with the caption saying that it was always his goal to inspire others to do great things.



Post views:

0 0