Jordyn Woods surprises fans with an exciting giveaway

Jordyn Woods made fans happy when she revealed an exciting gift on her social media account with some cool wigs. Check out his post he made on the day of some of his fans below.

‘Who feels lucky? I know times are tough right now, so my Easilocks family and I are making our first amazing gift for you and your best friend. All you have to do is follow me and @easilockshair, comment below with a ❤️ and tag your best friend for a chance to win one of each style in my collection for YOU and YOUR BEAST! Winner announced on Sunday night! Good luck "Jordyn captioned her post.

A follower jumped into the comments and said, "FINALLY, I'm here for all of that ♥ ️🥰 Good luck everyone."

Another commenter said, "@jordynwoods @easilockshair Please choose me and my best friend / sister from another mother @eleitchflores, we have been best friends since 7th grade!"

Jordyn also shared a short clip of herself, and while some fans praised her beauty, others criticized her wearing a filter.

One follower said, "Ugh, so beautiful, literally, my wife falls in love every day," and another commenter posted this comment: "Your face, your hair, is saying it all."

Another fan said to Jordyn, "Wow and dam baby, you are as beautiful and sexy as hell," and another follower said, "When you put God first, everything falls into place."

Someone else posted this: "They hate filters, let me see that natural beauty Queeen !!! & # 39; & # 39;" And another commenter cast some shadow and mentioned Kylie Jenner: "If you miss Kylie just say it. But you won't get forgiveness, win it. Ask permission next time."

In other news, Jordyn has been making her diehard fans happy with all sorts of photos on her social media account lately.

Ad

In one of them she is showing off her toned butt, and fans are drooling, of course there are also those who hate and repeat that she definitely did something in terms of cosmetic interventions.



Post views:

0 0