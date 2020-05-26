JoJo Siwa said "Dance Moms,quot; competitions were not organized

"I asked the producers. I told them to tell me."
JoJo Siwa has shown that she is not afraid to be herself and speak her mind, and we cannot help but think. Today on TikTok, he addressed the rumor that competitions in Dancing moms they were rigged
He mentioned that he had seen many of these rumors on TikTok and wanted to clarify people.
According to JoJo, the competitions were real. She even asked the producers when she wasn't sure of herself!
He also mentioned hearing rumors from people saying the girls and their mothers were bad during competitions. JoJo justified this by saying that everyone was really stressed and working. And I'm sure the pressure to compete didn't help.
Finally, and I had to save my best for last, addressing all the rumors, she starts by listing them, mentioning that people say "Abby is crazy, Cathy is crazy," then goes back and checks, "Well, Cathy is crazy."
And that is solved! The truth is known!
TV and cinema
Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.