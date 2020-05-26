John Abraham will remake this successful southern film



While John Abraham loves to flex his muscles in his movies, as a producer, he loves to back up some interesting projects with unique concepts. Today, the actor announced that his new movie as a producer will be the Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The actor turned to Twitter and said: “Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a film that strikes a perfect balance between action, emotion and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are eager to bring such engaging stories to our audience … we hope to make a really engaging movie with this hindi remake. Very excited !!!"

Speaking about the project, John added: "This film also fits our future plans as we believe that the Hindi film industry will recover with efficient and entertaining projects soon after the Covid-19 crisis."

