John Abraham will remake this successful southern film

While John Abraham loves to flex his muscles in his movies, as a producer, he loves to back up some interesting projects with unique concepts. Today, the actor announced that his new movie as a producer will be the Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.
The actor turned to Twitter and said: “Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a film that strikes a perfect balance between action, emotion and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are eager to bring such engaging stories to our audience … we hope to make a really engaging movie with this hindi remake. Very excited !!!"
Speaking about the project, John added: "This film also fits our future plans as we believe that the Hindi film industry will recover with efficient and entertaining projects soon after the Covid-19 crisis."
Ayyappanum Koshiyum was released earlier this year and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The film received rave reviews for its content and performances. The movie has two heroes, but the creators have not revealed who will be playing the lead roles.
