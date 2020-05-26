Joe Exotic's husband celebrates the birthday of Bryce Hirschberg's star & # 39; Too hot to drive & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML37f1298bc1f7ee93f7871655646c88f513%

Together with their friends, the couple reunited to celebrate the Netflix star's 30th birthday as they partied on a boat in Marina del Rey, California over the weekend.

Exotic JoeDillon Passage's husband apparently spent the weekend together with "Too hot to handle"star Bryce Hirschberg. According to a new report, the husband of "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"Star and Bryce partied on a boat in Marina del Rey, California.

Together with their friends, they gathered to celebrate Bryce's 30th birthday. Bryce also shared some photos taken from the holiday that took place on Saturdays and Sundays from May 23-24. A photo saw Dillon kissing Bryce on the cheek.

Dillon also gave Bryce a birthday greeting in an Instagram Story post. "Birthday boy. The man, the myth, the legend," said the 24-year-old as he filmed Hirschberg aboard the ship. "Marina del Rey, b **** s". Also among the partygoers was Bryce's co-star Harry jowsey.

People reported that Dillon became friends with Bryce after meeting him through mutual friends. Additionally, Dillon's manager represents two of the co-stars in Bryce's "Too Hot to Handle". Meanwhile, according to TMZ, Dillon was the first to contact Bryce after the popular success of the Netflix reality dating series.

This came after Dillon discussed her marriage to Joe, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence on multiple charges, including contract murder and animal abuse, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April. He said Joe would "support" him if he had to find another relationship during his absence.

"Joe and I have had that conversation, actually," Dillon shared. "He doesn't want me alone forever. Right now, I don't feel the need to fill that void, [but] if I ever meet someone who I feel is going to be very important to me, then Joe would." be perfectly fine – well, maybe not perfectly fine, but he would support my decision to be happy again. "