Jimmy Fallon owns up to & # 39; Terrible Decision & # 39; to use Blackface in Old Skit & # 39; SNL & # 39 ;: I'm very sorry

The hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty is in vogue on Twitter after a sketch by the presenter of & # 39; The Tonight Show & # 39; who was posing as Chris Rock on & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; went viral over Memorial Day weekend.

Jimmy Fallon apologizes for an old man "Saturday night live"Parody that saw him wearing a black face. Just hours after the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty came into vogue on Twitter, the host of"Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon"He tackled the resurfaced sketch recognizing the terrible decision he made.

"In 2000, while I was in SNL, I made the terrible decision to pose as Chris Rock while on blackface. There is no excuse for this, "the 45-year-old comedian tweeted on Tuesday, May 27." I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable. "

Jimmy Fallon apologized for the old blackface sketch in & # 39; SNL & # 39;

Fallon's apology was met with mixed reactions. Some came to his defense, while others pointed to the need for him to express remorse. When a fan said, "Man, you don't have to apologize, it was 2000. I don't think anybody is really stumbling over that other than the toxicity of canceling the culture," replied another: "I don't agree, it's important that he apologized. Because we should hold people accountable for wrong AND RACIST behavior. Glad you apologize. "

One of the mixed reactions directed at Jimmy Fallon's apology

Another fan showed his support by tweeting: "Brother, that wasn't black face. When you were wearing that makeup you weren't embodying the entire black community, just Chris Rock. You shouldn't have to apologize," but you got a response from another user: " If he painted his face black, then he's black. It doesn't matter who he was posing as. Evil is wrong. Blackface was never right and it really doesn't matter if Chris Rock said he was great or not.

Another sample of Twitter users' jokes about Jimmy Fallon's apology

The "Passing fever"The actor was criticized after a clip with his old sketch went viral over Memorial Day weekend. He first appeared on the @chefboyohdear Twitter account, the clip made reference to the 2018 dismissal Megyn Kelly on NBC after she seemed to defend the blackface whites for Halloween during her morning talk show. "Megyn Kelly today"

The clip quickly generated negative reactions from many Twitter users. "It literally made a black face that deserves to be canceled," wrote one in response. Another noted, "I'm sorry, but this is the first time I've seen this and this is making my heart hurt, I can't." A third demanded that Fallon apologize for what he did.

Twitter users attacked Jimmy Fallon for resurfacing the old black-faced sketch

"No one is asking them to cancel @jimmyfallon," the tweeter noted, "however, what we are asking Jimmy is an acknowledgment of his use of Blackface, why he did it and an apology to blacks for putting on an open demonstration of symbolic racism so racist, oppressive and downright disgusting. "

Critic demanded Jimmy Fallon apologize for wearing black face

Fallon made his debut on "SNL" in 1998, and worked as one of its regular cast members on Saturday Night Live until 2004. In the revived sketch, he appeared opposite Darrell Hammond, which portrayed the personality of the media Regis Philbin.