Jimmy Fallon criticized for using Blackface in Old SNL Skit

Jimmy Fallon was attacked on Tuesday after a Saturday night live The play with him in black face resurfaced online.
The sketch, which was first issued in 2000, showed Tonight's show host using blackface while posing as Chris Rock. He acted alongside Darrell Hammondwho was playing Regis Philbin.
The parody video spread across the Internet and the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty started trending on Twitter. "He literally did blackface and deserves to be canceled,quot; a commenter tweeted.
"Filthy #JimmyFallonIsOverParty,quot; added another. "Sorry, but this is the first time I've seen this (and) this is making my heart hurt." wrote a third. "I can not now)".
Other commenters asked Fallon to apologize.
"No one is asking them to cancel @jimmyfallon,quot;, one Twitter user wrote. "However, what we are asking Jimmy is an acknowledgment of his use of Blackface, why he did it and an apology to blacks for putting on such an open display of symbolic racism as racist, oppressive and downright disgusting."
Fallon, who appeared on SNL in the late 1990s and early 2000s, turned to Twitter to publicly apologize.
"In 2000, while I was in SNLI made the terrible decision to impersonate Chris Rock while on blackface. "There is no excuse for this," he wrote. "I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable."
The clip, which appeared to be shared for the first time by Twitter account @chefboyohdear, also reminded people of Megyn Kelly& # 39; End of NBC.
"NBC fired (Megyn) Kelly for mentioning blackface," read the @ chefboyohdear tweet. "Jimmy Fallon starred on NBC on blackface."
As viewers will remember, Megyn Kelly today It was canceled in 2018 after the presenter held a panel discussion in which he questioned why it was inappropriate for white people to wear a black face on Halloween. Kelly later apologized for her comments and reached an exit agreement with NBC in 2019.
ME! The news reached both Fallon and SNLrepresentatives of the comments.
