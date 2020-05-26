Jimmy Fallon criticized for using Blackface in Old SNL Skit

Jimmy Fallon was attacked on Tuesday after a Saturday night live The play with him in black face resurfaced online.

%MINIFYHTMLbc3545d19220b891c7db81853b92cf4b14% %MINIFYHTMLbc3545d19220b891c7db81853b92cf4b14%

The sketch, which was first issued in 2000, showed Tonight's show host using blackface while posing as Chris Rock. He acted alongside Darrell Hammondwho was playing Regis Philbin.

The parody video spread across the Internet and the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty started trending on Twitter. "He literally did blackface and deserves to be canceled,quot; a commenter tweeted.

"Filthy #JimmyFallonIsOverParty,quot; added another. "Sorry, but this is the first time I've seen this (and) this is making my heart hurt." wrote a third. "I can not now)".

Other commenters asked Fallon to apologize.

"No one is asking them to cancel @jimmyfallon,quot;, one Twitter user wrote. "However, what we are asking Jimmy is an acknowledgment of his use of Blackface, why he did it and an apology to blacks for putting on such an open display of symbolic racism as racist, oppressive and downright disgusting."