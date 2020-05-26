Jimmy Fallon apologizes for using Blackface on SNL twenty years ago

Tonight's show Presenter Jimmy Fallon was criticized on Twitter this week after an old man Saturday night live resurfaced the 2000 clip that showed the comedian in a black face. In the video, Fallon was posing as a comedian and SNL alum Chris Rock, and now he says it was a big mistake.

After the Twitter outrage quickly spread and had the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty as a trend, Fallon posted an apology and admitted that the sketch was a "terrible decision."

"In 2000, while I was in SNLI made the terrible decision to impersonate Chris Rock while on blackface. There is no excuse for this, ”Fallon wrote. "I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable."

This is the first time Fallon has tackled the black face controversy, despite the fact that the clip is 20 years old and made its way via the Internet and has been debated many times before.

Other celebrities who have been criticized for wearing a black face in the past include Jimmy Kimmel, who did so to portray NBA Hall of Fame member Karl Malone during a 2000 sketch in The man show. Sarah Silverman also used a black face in a 2007 sketch in The Sarah Silverman Program.

Robert Downey Jr. also faced criticism for wearing a black face in the 2008 film Tropical thunder – and even received an Oscar nomination for acting.

While many Twitter users were outraged this week by Fallon's sketch and called it "racist," many criticized the Internet's obsession with cancellation culture. A fan pointed out that the Fallon clip was two decades old, and there are plenty of other celebrities who are guilty of doing the same.

"I am African American. Jimmy Fallon is not making a 'black face'; he is doing Chris Rock," wrote Twitter user Melanie Lee. "I think it is time to put an end to the idea that no white person can ever dress like a black person. Fallon is making a direct impression of a SPECIFIC PERSON, not deceiving an entire race."

Others pointed to NBC's hypocrisy for firing Megyn Kelly when she simply mentioned in the now canceled Megyn Kelly today who thought the black face was fine for Halloween costumes as a child.

The backlash against Kelly was swift and she was fired shortly after the comment. However, Jimmy Fallon has not suffered the same fate, not to mention Saturday night live executive producer Lorne Michaels, who approved the sketch for air.



