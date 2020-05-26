Jimmy Fallon apologizes for using & # 39; Blackface & # 39; after the old clip & # 39; SNL & # 39; from him posing as Chris Rock goes viral

Jimmy Fallon apologizes for an old clip from "Saturday Night Live,quot; that went viral on Tuesday, in which he used "black face,quot; to pose as comedian Chris Rock.

People on Twitter called for Jimmy's cancellation after the old sketch, which first aired in 2000, appeared online on Tuesday.

In the parody, Jimmy played Chris Rock while talking to Darrell Hammond as television presenter Regis Philbin. While NBC had previously removed the video from the Internet, the clips had been circulating on both Twitter and YouTube.

Jimmy Fallon doing blackface why does he pose as black people so funny on the day that I hate him here pic.twitter.com/VWGw01zibq – hiba ON LOVE ⁷ 💕 (@hiboiki) May 26, 2020

Jimmy turned to Twitter to respond to criticism and apologize for what he considered an "unquestionably offensive decision."

"In 2000, while I was on SNL, I made the terrible decision to pose as Chris Rock while I was on blackface. There is no excuse for this, ”Jimmy wrote on Twitter. "I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable."

On Twitter, the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty started trending, and users of social media called out to "cancel,quot; Jimmy for his impersonation.

Jimmy Fallon was a cast member on SNL for six years, from 1998 to 2004, which raised him to fame and placed him in a position to grow in the NBC family. Chris Rock was also a member of the SNL cast from 1990 to 1993.

Chris Rock had made no public comment on the matter until Tuesday afternoon. We will keep you informed of any updates.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!