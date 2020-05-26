Jimmy Fallon apologizes for SNL Blackface

Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

To add to what starts to look like a flag a couple of weeks for apologies for celebrity racism, Jimmy Fallon apologized Tuesday for using a black face on an old man Saturday night live skit.

Up News Info reports that a video of a 2000 sketch circulating over the weekend in which Fallon turned black while posing as Chris Rock. The sketch is not exactly New news, but this time Twitter ran fast and #jimmyfallonisoverparty started trending on Tuesday. Fallon later tweeted that using a black face for the sketch was an "unquestionably offensive decision."

There's actually a pretty long list of artists (and, uh, politicians) who has worn a black face in the past; a number, which includes Sarah Silvermanhave more Recently He apologized for participating in the racist practice. And if for some reason in 2020 you still need an explainer to why Blackface is racist, The Root has a good one for you. (Up News Info)

Restaurants in Orange County, California are slowly starting to reopen the post-pandemic shutdown, to Royal Orange County Housewives star Kelly DoddIt is an understandable delight. Unfortunately, Dodd also doesn't seem to understand how viruses work.

We weekly reports Dodd celebrated eating without a mask at an Orange County restaurant, and while I suppose it's fair for people to remove their masks while putting things in their mouths, his justification for the aforementioned lack of mask … wasn't correct.

By We weekly:

“No one wears masks here in Orange County. Yes, because nobody here is dying from the virus, "said the Bravo star, showing his food with his mother, Bobbi. Dodd was also joined by his 13-year-old daughter Jolie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Michael Dodd Kelly concluded her day with a message in her Instagram Stories: "It is not the government's job to protect my health. The government's job is to protect my RIGHTS. It is my job to protect my health. When you trade freedom for security, you end up losing both "

First of all, people are dying of covid-19 in Orange County: 131 people, in fact, have already died, and there has been a total of 5,578 cases in the county so far. And while that number pales compared to some hardest hit parts of the country, one reason California saved itself from the worst part of the virus is because the state made mitigation efforts such as blockades so early. Masks are another mitigation effort. Viruses don't always go away just after a few months.

Still, Dodd "clarified":

“In no way did I minimize the deaths caused by this virus. And I feel for their loved ones, "he explained through an Instagram video, noting that he was wearing a mask before sitting down to eat." However, Orange County has 133 deaths out of 3 million people, far less than Most of them. I was encouraged and excited that people were away from home and that there was a sense of normalcy. "

Suuuuure. (We weekly)