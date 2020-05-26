Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Blackface "SNL" Skit Resurgence – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7079e413019ffe5e87736454f7ec1c3613%

Jimmy Fallon apologized Tuesday after a Saturday night live The play that aired 20 years ago reappeared and appeared black-faced to pose as ex SNL cast partner Chris Rock.

The video scoured social media over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, prompting Fallon, now host of NBC's The Tonight Show, to apologize. It was part of the 2000 season and featured Fallon as Rock on a talk show hosted by Regis Philbin. Darrell Hammond played Philbin.

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to pose as Chris Rock while on blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable. – jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

In October 2018, comments made by Megyn Kelly on NBC Today The defense program for the idea of ​​wearing a black face for Halloween finally led to her online game. That fact was observed in various reactions of social networks to the resurgence SNL skit.

Fallon was a cast member on SNL from 1998-2004 before moving to host NBC Late night with Jimmy Fallon. He finally became host to Tonight's show in 2014. All three shows are now produced by Lorne Michaels.

Rock departed SNL in 1993 after three seasons.