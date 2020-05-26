Jimmy Fallon apologized for making a black face impression of Chris Rock on "SNL,quot; after Twitter called him

"I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision …"
At SketchJimmy used a black face to pose as Chris Rock on the Regis Philbin talk show. The sketch was discovered and posted on Twitter last night, where it quickly went viral, along with the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty.
Well, Jimmy just released a statement on Twitter in response to the controversy, and apologized for his "terrible decision,quot; to blackface.
"In 2000, while I was in SNL, I made the terrible decision to impersonate Chris Rock while in the black face, "Fallon wrote to his nearly 52 million followers." There is no excuse for this ".
"I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable," he added.
Fallon's statement has been met with mixed reactions online. Some felt that their apology was sufficient:
Others felt that Fallon's statement was a step in the right direction, but recognized the need to "not only [move], but [use] it as an opportunity to teach others,quot;:
Some felt that their apology should have been more direct in terms of describing what, specifically, is so damaging about the black face:
And some Twitter users pointed out how many of the people rushing to forgive or defend Jimmy's actions in the comments are white:
For more reactions to Jimmy's black face controversy, click here.
