Home Entertainment Jimmy Fallon apologized for making a black face impression of Chris Rock...

Jimmy Fallon apologized for making a black face impression of Chris Rock on "SNL,quot; after Twitter called him

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Jimmy Fallon apologized for making a black face impression of Chris Rock on "SNL" after Twitter called him
%MINIFYHTMLf6e9459ddb79b54c6c94e77de98f43d211%

"I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision …"

%MINIFYHTMLf6e9459ddb79b54c6c94e77de98f43d212%

At SketchJimmy used a black face to pose as Chris Rock on the Regis Philbin talk show. The sketch was discovered and posted on Twitter last night, where it quickly went viral, along with the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty.

Well, Jimmy just released a statement on Twitter in response to the controversy, and apologized for his "terrible decision,quot; to blackface.

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to pose as Chris Rock while on blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable.

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to pose as Chris Rock while on blackface. There is no excuse for this.

I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable.

"In 2000, while I was in SNL, I made the terrible decision to impersonate Chris Rock while in the black face, "Fallon wrote to his nearly 52 million followers." There is no excuse for this ".

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through

"I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable," he added.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Fallon's statement has been met with mixed reactions online. Some felt that their apology was sufficient:

@jimmyfallon As a black woman, damn it. 20 years ago and this is what people want to discuss? A man was suffocated by the police. A woman made a false 911 call about another man. An orange jester squats on the WH. Let's put our priorities together. This is not a problem.

Others felt that Fallon's statement was a step in the right direction, but recognized the need to "not only [move], but [use] it as an opportunity to teach others,quot;:

@jimmyfallon I'm going to say this, it wasn't great. Even back then it wasn't great. The important thing is growth. Acknowledge mistakes, learn from them, and not just move on, but use it as an opportunity to teach others. We love you, but you are right. There are no excuses.

%MINIFYHTMLf6e9459ddb79b54c6c94e77de98f43d213%

@jimmyfallon I'm going to say this, it wasn't great. Even back then it wasn't great. The important thing is growth. Acknowledge mistakes, learn from them, and not just move on, but use it as an opportunity to teach others. We love you, but you are right. There are no excuses.

Some felt that their apology should have been more direct in terms of describing what, specifically, is so damaging about the black face:

@jimmyfallon Say why it was terrible. Say what you do when we don't say how terrible it is. Say why we think it was "okay,quot; at the time and why we know it was not. You have the platform to show how an apology can be better and move forward. Lead! You can do it! :]

@jimmyfallon Say why it was terrible. Say what you do when we don't say how terrible it is. Say why we think it was "okay,quot; at the time and why we know it was not. You have the platform to show how an apology can be better and move forward. Lead! You can do it! :]

And some Twitter users pointed out how many of the people rushing to forgive or defend Jimmy's actions in the comments are white:

@jimmyfallon if you are white, you cannot forgive / dismiss this, it is not up to you, your opinion on the matter is irrelevant. it is up to the people of the black community to decide personally whether to forgive the crime or not because THEY were racially discriminated

@jimmyfallon if you are white, you cannot forgive / dismiss this, it is not up to you, your opinion on the matter is irrelevant. it is up to the people of the black community to decide personally whether to forgive the crime or not because THEY were racially discriminated

@jimmyfallon I love how all the people in the comments that tell Fallon that it's okay are white. And I wasn't a fan of Tropic Thunder either, the movie made me feel awkward AF.

@jimmyfallon I love how all the people in the comments that tell Fallon that it's okay are white. And I wasn't a fan of Tropic Thunder either, the movie made me feel awkward AF.

For more reactions to Jimmy's black face controversy, click here.

Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!

%MINIFYHTMLf6e9459ddb79b54c6c94e77de98f43d214%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©