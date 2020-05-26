Jimmy Cobb, drummer of & # 39; Kind of Blue & # 39; for Miles Davis, die

Jimmy Cobb, a percussionist and the last surviving member of Miles Davis' groundbreaking 1959 jazz album "Kind of Blue,quot; that transformed the genre and sparked multiple careers, died Sunday.

His wife, Eleana Tee Cobb, announced on Facebook that her husband died at her New York City home of lung cancer. He was 91 years old.

Born in Washington, D.C., Cobb told The Associated Press in 2019 that he listened to jazz albums and stayed up late to listen to disc jockey Symphony Sid playing jazz in New York City before launching his professional career. He said it was saxophonist Cannonball Adderley who recommended him to Davis, and he ended up playing on several Davis recordings.

But Cobb's role as drummer in Davis' "Kind of Blue,quot; jam session would forever change his career. That album also featured Adderley and John Coltrane.

The album, released on August 17, 1959, captured a moment when jazz was transforming from bebop to something newer, fresher, and less structured.

The full takes of the songs were recorded only once, with one exception, Cobb said. "Freddie Freeloader,quot; needed to be played twice because Davis did not like a chord change on the first try, he said.

Davis, who died in 1991, had some notes written down, but there were no sheet music pages. It is up to the improvisers to fill the pages. "He would say this is a ballad. I want it to sound like I'm floating. And I was saying 'OK,' and that's what it was," Cobb recalled.

The album received much acclaim at the time, however critics, the band and the studio could not have known that they would enjoy so much longevity. He and his bandmates knew that the album would be a success, but at the time they didn't realize how iconic it would be.

"We knew it was pretty good," Cobb joked.

It has sold over 4 million copies and remains the best-selling jazz album of all time. It also served as a protest album for African-American men looking at Davis and jazz musicians seeking to break stereotypes about jazz and black humanity.

Cobb would also work with artists such as Dinah Washington, Pearl Bailey, Clark Terry, Dizzy Gillespie, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Wynton Kelly, and Stan Getz. He would also release multiple albums on his own.

He performed well until the late 1980s and played in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2017, as part of the New Mexico Jazz Festival. Jazz fans from across the southwestern United States came to pay their respects in what many considered a goodbye.

This story has corrected the spelling of Miles Davis.

Associated Press writer David Sharp contributed to this piece from Portland, Maine.