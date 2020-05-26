Jim Harbaugh, Michigan coaches cartwheel on linebacker engagement

%MINIFYHTMLf43e4cb00727a97e1d21c68d61a7c30713%

Michigan's latest soccer engagement has Jim Harbaugh flipping, literally.

Jaydon Hood, the No. 11 linebacker and No. 298 overall player in the class of 2021 by 247Sports Composite Ranking, became engaged to the Wolverines on Monday. In a tweet confirming their engagement, he also shared some interesting images of Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary playing … cartwheels?

With Hood's commitment, Michigan's 2021 class now ranks sixth nationally and second in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio state.

This is not the first time we have seen Harbaugh perform viral antics on the recruiting path. There was a time when he planned a sleepover at kicker Quinn Nordin's house, or the time he climbed a tree to secure cornerback David Long (It's worth noting that Nordin and Long signed with the Wolverines). Overall, he has done an excellent job leveling with recruits, not only with headline-producing antics, but also offering them enriching opportunities like trips to Rome.

That said, there is something a little unsettling about watching adult men perform cartwheels, let alone college football coaches.