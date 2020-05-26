Jennifer Lopez reveals how it feels to postpone her wedding

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about postponing their wedding.
During your virtual visit to TODAY On Tuesday, the "Jenny From The Block,quot; singer shared how she and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez He came to the "disappointing,quot; decision to postpone his upcoming summer nuptials in the wake of the pandemic and whether a new plan had yet been put in place.
"No one knows because there is really no planning right now," he told the host. Hoda Kotb. "You just have to wait and see how this all plays out, and it's disappointing on one level."
López also revealed that he had left time to enjoy being a newlywed and added: "You know, after the Super Bowl and after Dance worldAfter we finished filming it, I planned to take some time off, which is what we are doing right now. But at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But everything is on hold right now. "
Understand where Hustlers The star was coming, Kotb stepped in with his own wedding problems, saying, "Joel (Schiffman) and he was actually talking about the same kind of thing, "he said of her and her fiancé's plans to get married." We are not sure what will happen to our date. "
Still on the subject of his wedding and that of the former New York Yankees star, Lopez shared: "I'm a bit heartbroken because we had some great plans. But I'm also like, 'You know what? God has a bigger plan. & # 39; And so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's better. I have to believe it will be. "
John Salangsang / Variety / Shutterstock
Earlier this month, a source close to the couple, who got engaged in March 2019, told E! The news that López and Rodríguez had pressed the pause button when saying "Yes," revealing that they were going to celebrate the ceremony in Italy.
"They have been fighting for weeks over this decision, but without returning to normal in the near future, the couple felt that postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest option," the source shared. "Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not take place in late summer as expected."
Despite the setback, the source emphasized that the stars still hope to "have their dream wedding,quot; when the time is right, but have yet to begin creating a timeline.
But, according to López, there is a great thing that has emerged from social distancing. As he caught up with Kotb, the "Love Don & # 39; t Cost A Thing,quot; singer said, "I mean, how nice it is that we have dinner together every night and, I must tell you, I love it. I love that part." . "
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML6b5a9216ecf40e5d9b53a1120614a98116%