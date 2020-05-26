Jennifer Lopez reveals how it feels to postpone her wedding

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about postponing their wedding.

During your virtual visit to TODAY On Tuesday, the "Jenny From The Block,quot; singer shared how she and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez He came to the "disappointing,quot; decision to postpone his upcoming summer nuptials in the wake of the pandemic and whether a new plan had yet been put in place.

"No one knows because there is really no planning right now," he told the host. Hoda Kotb. "You just have to wait and see how this all plays out, and it's disappointing on one level."

López also revealed that he had left time to enjoy being a newlywed and added: "You know, after the Super Bowl and after Dance worldAfter we finished filming it, I planned to take some time off, which is what we are doing right now. But at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But everything is on hold right now. "