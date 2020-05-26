Jennifer Lopez becomes real about disappointment over postponed summer wedding

%MINIFYHTMLc62bf1cb95375fc7e29de1c5a69e159f11%

During an interview in & # 39; Today & # 39 ;, Alex Rodriguez's fiance admits that plans for her nuptials to the retired baseball ace have been suspended due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.

Jennifer Lopez she is "a little heartbroken" after the coronavirus pandemic ruined her plans to marry her fiancé Alex Rodriguez this summer.

The superstar had reportedly been preparing to marry retired baseball ace A-Rod in Italy, but previously confessed that the current uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak had left the couple, like so many other girlfriends and future boyfriends. , in a "waiting pattern".

J.Lo is sad that she and Rodriguez will not be able to celebrate their love with friends and family any time soon, especially since they had cleared their busy schedules to make sure they could enjoy the traditional honeymoon period.

"There is no planning right now. You just have to wait and see how this all unfolds," he shrugged at the US breakfast program.Today"

"It's disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl (halftime show) and after (the reality shooting competition) World of Dance … I was planning to take some time off, which is what we're doing right now, but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year, but everything is on hold right now. "

However, López is trying to stay positive about the unexpected change in plans.

"I'm a little heartbroken because we had some great plans, but I also wonder: 'You know what? God has a bigger plan, so we just have to wait and see'. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe it will be. "

The couple got engaged in March 2019 after two years together.

The marriage will be López's fourth, after the unions with Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony – the father of his twins Max and Emme, while Rodríguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis, the mother of her daughters Ella and Natasha, from 2002 to 2008.