Jalen Ramsey rumors: the Rams' new contract will be handled & # 39; before holdout

There is no animosity between Jalen Ramsey and the Rams, even when the cornerback expects a lucrative contract extension.

Ramsey, who left Jacksonville in a fit of bitterness, said he remains on the same page as Los Angeles and is confident that he will eventually reach a settlement. He does not plan to sit outside the training ground for leverage purposes.

"I really can't worry about that," Ramsey told reporters about the negotiations. "I just control what I have to worry about right now. I feel like everyone knew what kind of situation it was going to be once they changed me, so I really don't think there is much need to talk about it." they will handle me. "

Ramsey's contract runs through the 2020 season. He is considered one of the best young cornerbacks in the NFL, so his next deal should represent a significant increase from the $ 13.7 million he'll get this year.

The 25-year-old was traded to the Rams in the mid-2019 campaign after leaving a crumbling Jaguars organization. He took a pass and forced a fumble in nine games with his new team.

"We went looking for this guy in the hope that it won't be too long," Rams coach Sean McVay said, via NFL Media. "I hope he doesn't go away."

Ramsey and the Rams point to a return to the postseason this year. Avoiding the drama of the preseason contract, then, is best for both parties.