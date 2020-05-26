Jackie Ryan's Story "with David Arquette – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML62d46a744595a66bd97e457092c2740013%

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has secured worldwide distribution rights for Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story, the biographical film directed by Danny A. Abeckaser based on the life and career of legendary New York City street basketball player Jackie Ryan in the 1990s. The film stars Greg Finley (The Secret Life of a American teenager) in the lead role, as well as with David Arquette, Brandon Thomas Lee, Ashley Greene, Robert Davi, Bo Dietl and James Madio. It is slated for a limited theatrical release in October with a worldwide release to follow.

Antonio Macia wrote the script. Described as a hot-tempered, flamboyant, and self-centered streetball legend, Ryan's dreams of playing professional basketball seem to have come true after years of partying and neglect. He works in construction alongside his dominant father (Arquette) and his malicious best friend Marty (Madio). After being seen on the famous West 4th basketball court for his incredible talent, Ryan is invited to try out for the New Jersey Nets and is forced to face his inner demons, family conflicts, relationship drama and change his life.

The photo features cameos from Michael Rapaport, Sean Avery, Ben Lyons and The Harlem Wizards. Abeckaser, who worked closely with the real Jackie Ryan, produced the image through his production company 2B Films, alongside Vincent Maggio. Executive producers are Isaac Gindi, David Gindi and Ron Rofe.

"I am very excited to be working with Gravitas at Backjack," said Abeckaser. "They really understood and appreciated Jackie's journey, and I can't wait for people to see this movie, which was a true passion project." We spent two years working on the movie behind the scenes and finished production last fall. Being able to finally debut on the big screen with Gravitas as our partner is beyond exciting. "