Jack Huston signs with CAA – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Huston has signed with CAA.

Huston earned recognition for his portrayal of the disfigured hitman Richard Harrow in the HBO Emmy-winning series. Boardwalk Empire, sharing a SAG Award for the best joint cast. Most recently, her film roles have included Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Wash Westmoreland's The earthquake bird with Alicia Vikander and Riley Keough, both for Netflix. Huston's other credits include David O. Russell. American hustle (which earned him a second SAG Award per set), Kill your loved ones, directed by David Chase Do not fade away and Mathew Weiner The romanoffs. Huston recently ended the new season of Fargo for broadcast later this year and will be seen soon starring in the Lionsgate social thriller Antebellum and Philip Noyce Out of suspicion opposite Emilia Clarke. In the theater, Jack starred in Hitchcock & # 39; s Strangers on a train in the West End of London.

HBO



Huston, who had been represented by UTA, has diversified in writing and production. Some of the recent sales in development include The architect anthology series he is producing with E1 and Mark Gordon, written by Jen Majka; Huston wrote both the animated feature WINK Sockland and The Count of Monte Cristo by Constantin. He has also hatched an untitled project called Survivor in boarding school and set it up with Mark Burnett at MGM.

As for the Huston team, it is still managed by Todd Diener at Untitled Entertainment and his attorneys are Kenneth Garrett and Tara Kole at Gang, Tire; as well as Megan Moss in Narrative.