J. K. Rowling Seeks to Reward a Public Official with a One-Year Salary for Calling Boris Johnson

The author of & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; He has also personally attacked the UK Prime Minister for supporting Dominic Cummings, who has defied government advice to stay home in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

J. K. Rowling offered to cover the salary of a UK Civil Service employee for a year after he attacked the government for backing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser for taking a trip across the country to visit his parents.

While most of the nation is closed, Dominic Cummings drove from London to Durham and returned, ignoring government advice to stay home.

Since then, Johnson defended his partner and insisted that Cummings had to organize urgent child care while his wife was fighting COVID-19.

A colleague jumped into reaction against the official, posting a now-deleted tweet, which read: "Arrogant and offensive. Can you imagine having to work with these tongue twisters?"

Confirming that the note had been withdrawn, a member of the Cabinet Office tweeted: "An unauthorized tweet was posted on a government channel this afternoon. The post has been removed and we are investigating the matter."

The author of "Harry Potter", who previously criticized Cummings' "indefensible hypocrisy", is now willing to track down the tweeter, so that she can reward him for taking a stand.

In her own tweet to the Civil Service, Rowling writes: "When you find out who he was, let us know. I want to give them a year's salary."

He also attacked the Prime Minister directly for supporting his man. "Single parents have been locked up for weeks. Nurses have isolated themselves from their own families to protect them. I cannot recall a clearer demonstration of contempt for people since a Prime Minister session. Johnson could also have shot, he gave us all finger and left again. "

"Many have had to care for their own young children while they were sick. One of the architects of the rules that keep those people homebound drove around the UK, knowing he had the virus. Indefensible hypocrisy and selfishness."

Meanwhile, fans of the Welsh band Super furry animals We have launched a campaign to get the 1996 group song "The Man Don & # 39; t Give a F ** k" back on the charts in protest against Cummings' actions.