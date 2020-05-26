J.K. Rowling says the new serial book "The Ickabog" is unrelated to "Harry Potter"; Proceeds go to relief COVID-19 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd2fb9c4ada8161c24b3b2b378c03abac13%

J.K. Rowling has announced plans to publish her new book, The Ickabog, chapter by chapter on the internet until July.

In a blog post and the corresponding Twitter thread on Tuesday, he emphasized that it is unrelated to the Harry Potter series and said his royalties will be donated to finance the COVID-19 relief.

Rowling said the new book is called The Ickabog. It will be published in serialized form, with one or more chapters published every day of the week on a dedicated website, from today until July 10.

Rowling said she will donate her author's royalties from the published books to "projects and organizations that help groups most affected by COVID-19." She promised more details about the beneficiaries soon. In addition, he said the children would be invited to submit illustrations for the work.

The idea of The Ickabog came to Rowling, he recalled, as he was finishing the Potter Serie. He ended up archiving it during a five-year publishing break. She did not reveal details of the plot in her initial provocation, but said it is "appropriate" for children ages 7 to 9 to read it out loud and "lend themselves" to serial storytelling.

"The Ickabog it's a story about truth and abuse of power, "Rowling wrote." To avoid an obvious question: The idea came to me more than a decade ago, so it is not intended to be read as an answer to anything that is happening in the world right now. The themes are timeless and could apply to any era or country. "

Until recently, he added, "the only people who had heard the story of The Ickabog it was my two youngest children. "