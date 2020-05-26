J.K. Rowling releases new book: all the details about The Ickabog

Listen, Harry Potter Fans!
J.K. Rowling you are releasing a whole new book. So is! The 54-year-old author announced the new fairy tale, called The Ickabog, through its website on Tuesday.
While Rowling made it clear "this is not a Harry Potter spin-off ", he also noticed that he came up with the idea for the story while he was still writing the Harry Potter Serie.
"I wrote most of a first draft in shape and it starts between Potter books, with the intention of publishing it later Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows"he wrote through his website." However, after the last Potter book I wanted to take a break from publishing, which ended up lasting five years. "
During that time, Rowling wrote The unexpected vacancy and The song of the cuckoo. Then, after a little "hesitation," he decided to "get away from children's books for a while." As a result, his first draft of the Ickabog It was hidden in the attic, where it said it remained for almost a decade.
"Over time I came to think that it was a story that belonged to my two youngest children, because they were read to them at night when they were little, which has always been a happy family memory," he continued through it. site.
Then, a few weeks ago, he decided to download the book again and publish it for free for the social distancing of children in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. She is also donating all copyrights to the Ickabog to coronavirus relief efforts once it is released. The book is expected to be published in print, eBook, and audio format in November 2020.
His family members also seemed to be in favor of revisiting the story.
"My teenagers were movingly enthusiastic now, so the dusty box came down, and for the past few weeks I was immersed in a fictional world that I thought would never enter again," Rowling wrote on her site. "While working to finish the book, I started reading chapters every night for the family again. This was one of the most extraordinary experiences of my life as a writer, as The IckabogThe first two readers told me what they remember from when they were little, and demanded the restitution of the bits that they particularly liked (I obeyed). "
So what is the book about? Rowling described it as a "story about truth and abuse of power,quot;. However, he reiterated that he came up with the idea for the book more than a decade ago and made it clear that "it is not intended to be read as an answer to everything that is happening in the world right now," noting that themes are timeless. and it could be applied to any time or country. "
While Rowling called the story a "read aloud book," she also said it is "suitable,quot; for children ages 7 to 9 to read to themselves.
As for those who want to immerse themselves in history, Rowling wrote that she intends to publish a chapter ("or two, or three,quot;) every day of the week between May 26 and July 10 through the The Ickabog website. But that is not all. He is also asking his young readers to help with the illustrations with a friendly competition. The winning images will appear in the book this November.
Rowling has devised many ways to keep readers entertained amid the global pandemic. It also recently launched the online Harry Potter At Home center and released audio recordings of the first installments of the Harry Potter series of books, including a chapter read by Daniel Radcliffe.
