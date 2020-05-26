J.K. Rowling releases new book: all the details about The Ickabog

Listen, Harry Potter Fans!

J.K. Rowling you are releasing a whole new book. So is! The 54-year-old author announced the new fairy tale, called The Ickabog, through its website on Tuesday.

While Rowling made it clear "this is not a Harry Potter spin-off ", he also noticed that he came up with the idea for the story while he was still writing the Harry Potter Serie.

"I wrote most of a first draft in shape and it starts between Potter books, with the intention of publishing it later Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows"he wrote through his website." However, after the last Potter book I wanted to take a break from publishing, which ended up lasting five years. "

During that time, Rowling wrote The unexpected vacancy and The song of the cuckoo. Then, after a little "hesitation," he decided to "get away from children's books for a while." As a result, his first draft of the Ickabog It was hidden in the attic, where it said it remained for almost a decade.

"Over time I came to think that it was a story that belonged to my two youngest children, because they were read to them at night when they were little, which has always been a happy family memory," he continued through it. site.