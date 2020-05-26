%MINIFYHTMLb5196f250a2fe1642dc9ce060941e34913%

It's always sunny in Philly It has been renewed for a fifteenth season. The record collection was revealed as part of the original FX schedule list until 2021, announced Tuesday morning.

With its 14 seasons to date, It's always sunny I had tied the ABC The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action comedy series. Now, FX's flagship half-hour series is cementing its place in television history books as the sole record holder.

The news comes just after Always Sunny creator, executive producer and star Rob McElhenney revealed last month that he had started writing in season 15 of the FX series.

In January, speaking at the TCA press tour to promote their new series Apple TV + Mythical quest: the raven's feastMcElhenney reassured It's always sunny fans that "we will continue to do so forever if people keep watching."

Also in January, FX President John Landgraf told Up News Info that the network was "actively speaking" with It's always sunnyMcElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Daythem's confidence in another season. "We hope, (the series continues), said the president of FX Entertainment, Eric Schrier at the time.

It's always sunny Developed by McElhenney and Howerton, it was FX's first comedy hit. Last year, Landgraf called the long-running series "the first success in deconstructing and rebuilding a comedy."

Written / executive produced by McElhenney, Howerton and Day, Iit's always sunny starring the trio Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito. The comedy, which now airs on FXX, is produced by FX Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, and RCG Entertainment. The fourteenth season, which ran from September to November 2019, featured the gang dealing with guests from Airbnb, a focus group for a screening of Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cooldown and a suicidal man who threatens to jump out of Paddy’s Pub.