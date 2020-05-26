ISS advises Netflix and Facebook shareholders to vote for executive pay – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML65f93a25de43c635c2091e6912405c6513%

Institutional Shareholder Services, an influential de facto corporate watchdog, is recommending that shareholders vote no on executive compensation for Netflix, Comcast and Google parent Alphabet at this week's annual meetings, while criticizing the criteria for payment on Facebook.

ISS is one of the few companies to recommend how shareholders vote on key issues raised at the annual meeting based on extensive research. (It does so before 4,400 annual meetings in 115 markets). The events, which are mostly virtual rather than face-to-face in 2020 for the first time thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, are an opportunity for shareholders to influence pay, director choice and other proposals, including the ones they present. A flurry of recent ISS reports reviewed by Up News Info shows a constant concern about oversized or unusual payment packages in the media and technology.

The annual Facebook meeting is on Wednesday. Executive compensation for its top executives continues "without objective performance criteria," ISS said. He also found the cost of security for President and CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($ 20.5 million in 2019) strangely high.

On Netflix, which will meet on June 4, ISS has called the streaming giant's "unconventional" governance philosophy increasingly out of step with the S&P 500 index (ie, most other companies). He recommends voting against executive compensation and withholding votes for CEO Reed Hastings and chief content officer Ted Sarandos as directors to express dissatisfaction "with the board's lack of significant action to address critical governance issues."

Last year, most shareholders voted against the executive pay and withheld support for Netflix's list of director nominees (Timothy Haley, Leslie Kilgore, Ann Mather, and Susan Rice) for the same reason. All four ran unopposed, so the vote was largely symbolic.

So-called pay votes are not binding, but companies care about them. Netflix responded to criticism and clarified its payment policy in its latest proxy statement earlier this year, but insufficiently, according to ISS, which said the streaming giant uses "a problematic payment structure that includes gargantuan base wages and the use of fully acquired stock options. "

Nearly 90% of shareholders also voted last year for a shareholder proposal that asked the board to adopt a simple majority voting standard (versus a "supermajority" of 66.67% to approve most of the measures). It was not adopted.

Netflix, citing the rapid evolution of technology and the changing media landscape, believes its governance structure has helped the company continually adjust its service to meet the dynamic needs and desires of consumers, ISS says. Possibly, ISS notes, the board is interested in not allowing outside forces to disrupt the momentum: Netflix was the best-performing S&P 500 action in the previous decade. "That said, allowing a company to rest on its laurels is not a risk that shareholders are willing to take, particularly in the media industry," ISS said.

He noted that activist shareholders don't typically target highly successful companies like Netflix but, "Ironically … it's precisely the board's lack of response to shareholders, more than any decision on strategy or capital allocation, that possibly offers to activists their best shot at finding an issue with which to appeal to top asset managers representing the majority of the shareholder base. "

As Up News Info has reported, top executives at various companies, from Comcast, Disney, and Fox to Live Nation, iHeartMedia, and AMC Entertainment, agreed to either resign or cut pay this year, as the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy and led to massive licenses and dizzying unemployment. . But it is far from clear whether the moves will lead to some sort of structural change in the way the media and entertainment boards reward their top players.

Focusing on Comcast, ISS disagreed with former NBCUniversal chief Steve Burke's $ 43 million package for 2019 last year, more than Comcast CEO Brian Roberts. "In terms of overall compensation, having a compensated NEO at or above its CEO can be costly for shareholders," ISS said (NEO stands for "designated executive officer").

ISS was also not enthusiastic about the fact that a non-employee Comcast director received a total compensation of $ 672,523 for 2019, considered "an outlier based on industry data." Comcast's annual meeting is June 3.

On Facebook, ISS disagreed with priorities that were too broad to determine executive compensation, including: advancing the main social problems facing the Internet and our company; building new experiences that significantly improve people's lives today and set the stage for even greater improvements in the future; continue expanding by supporting the millions of businesses that depend on its services to grow and create jobs; and communicate more transparently about what Facebook is doing and the role its services play in the world.

"As in previous years, these vague metrics had no specific weights or quantified targets or objectives, and performance was determined at the discretion of the compensation committee," ISS noted.

Votes to pay must be at least every three years. The last one on Facebook was in 2019 and the next one is scheduled for 2022, so it won't appear at tomorrow's annual meeting. The shareholder proposals on the ballot, backed by ISS, call for the board to adopt practices to enhance board accountability, require an independent board chairman, and adopt a majority vote requirement for the election of directors. ISS also recommends passing a proposal requiring Facebook to publish a political advertising risk report, "because the company faces significant controversy and appears to lag behind its peers in terms of implementing reasonable restrictions on political ads."

As for Alphabet, ISS simply says that Google's parent compensation committee "has demonstrated mismanagement of pay programs as evidenced by recurring concerns of outsized rewards that are not sufficiently performance-based." He noted that the company awarded awards to new CEO Sundar Pichai totaling nearly $ 250 million that are primarily based on time, and called the estimated cost of the company's 2012 Action Plan "excessive." Their annual meeting is June 3.

ISS cautiously agrees to payment on Amazon, but supports a shareholder proposal seeking information on how the company handles human rights concerns from facial recognition technology to worker and supply chain issues . The company's annual meeting chaired by Jeff Bezos is also on Wednesday.