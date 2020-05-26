Is Prince Harry spending his time drinking at Adele's house without Meghan Markle?

%MINIFYHTMLb2ec70833d81cadaaf20043c3d802a9a11%

There are many rumors surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but this one about Adele can beat them all. As you may know, Adele and Prince Harry are good friends: they are both British, they both moved to Los Angeles and they are both royalty (well, well, Adele is a queen in the eyes of her fans). Now the two are also neighbors and reports are emerging that the bond between the two is strengthening every day. According to a source who spoke in the New Zealand publication Woman’s Day (which follows everything related to the royal family), who said that Prince Harry is spending a lot of time at Adele’s house, where the two are enjoying their bar.

%MINIFYHTMLb2ec70833d81cadaaf20043c3d802a9a12% %MINIFYHTMLb2ec70833d81cadaaf20043c3d802a9a12%

The news comes when other people are concerned that Meghan Markle has brainwashed Prince Harry into accepting the Hollywood cult as his new lifestyle.

The source stated the following in the next June 1, 2020 edition of Women's Day.

"Meghan worked very hard to make Harry a vegan green juice drinker, and to do that he basically had to remove all his bad influences." Enter Adele, who lives five minutes from them in Beverly Hills now, and has issued an open invitation for Harry to come and enjoy his open bar. She (sic) and Harry get along very well, and he returns to his cheeky, party-loving ways around him. You can't help being around her, she has such a wicked sense of humor and loves a pint, just the type Harry loved to hang out with. "

So how does Meghan Markle feel about Prince Harry's new drinking buddy? Well, if you believe the report, you're not exactly excited about that. The source went on to say that Meghan is a little worried, especially since Adele is absolutely gorgeous and reportedly told Glamor magazine in the past that she would have loved to have a date with Prince Harry!

Although the report is almost a decade old, the fact is that Adele said so and they are now neighbors!

%MINIFYHTMLb2ec70833d81cadaaf20043c3d802a9a13%

What you think? Should Meghan be concerned? Should I insist on accompanying Prince Harry when visiting Adele's house?

Ad %MINIFYHTMLb2ec70833d81cadaaf20043c3d802a9a29% %MINIFYHTMLb2ec70833d81cadaaf20043c3d802a9a29%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0