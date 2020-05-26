IRS stimulus debit cards are being cut, wrongly reported as a scam – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLd6781857a26ee46c7e3f613f48229e6f13%

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Millions of Americans still waiting for their stimulus check from the federal government may have received it and not realized it.

The IRS is sending four million stimulus payments in the form of prepaid Visa debit cards.

The problem is that many taxpayers expect a paper check to appear in their mailbox, not a debit card.

As a result, some hacked it thinking it was not legitimate, which others reported as a scam.

Gail Parkin of Arlington said at first glance that she thought it was a credit card.

"It arrived in a white envelope with a return address from Omaha, Nebraska," he said. "It wasn't until I read the brochure inside that I realized this was my stimulus payment."

Parkin said he had to call more than half a dozen times and had to answer personal security questions to activate the card.

“I was increasingly concerned that this was identity theft of some kind. I really was, ”he explained.

Parkin reported it to the FBI, who forwarded it to the Federal Trade Commission.

After receiving no response, Parkin said there was only one way to find out if his card was real.

"I said to my husband,‘ Let's go buy dinner with him. Let's see if this works. "

And he did.

Parkin said he has not yet received a PIN for the card, so he cannot use it at an ATM or deposit the money into his bank account.

The IRS began sending these cards last week as a way to make payments faster.

Most of those who receive these cards filed taxes with the IRS in 2018 or 2019 but did not establish direct deposits. Your tax returns were also processed by the IRS Service Centers in Andover, Massachusetts or Austin, Texas.

The card can be used for free online, by phone, or in person in the same way that any Visa debit card can be used.

You can also withdraw cash for free at ATMs on the card network or by transferring the money to a bank account.

The IRS said that most people should never incur a fee with these cards unless:

– Request the balance at an ATM ($ 0.25) (but there are other ways to find out the balance for free, including calling, using the mobile app, connecting online, or requesting free monthly account statements)

– take more than one withdrawal at an ATM that is not in the card network ($ 2)

– use the card internationally

– lose it and need a replacement