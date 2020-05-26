Indian-American IBM Scientist Awards Inventor of the Year for Improving AI Capabilities – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML489b10e65c97eb3b63ea76c685aff51314% %MINIFYHTML489b10e65c97eb3b63ea76c685aff51314%

WASHINGTON: The prolific Indian-American inventor Rajiv Joshi has won the prestigious Inventor of the Year award in recognition of his pioneering work in advancing the electronics industry and enhancing artificial intelligence capabilities.

Dr. Joshi, who is a master inventor with over 250 patented inventions in the United States, works at the IBM Thomson Watson Research Center in New York.

He received the prestigious annual award from the New York Intellectual Property Law Association earlier this month during a virtual award ceremony.

A former student at IIT Mumbai, Joshi has a master's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a doctorate in mechanical / electrical engineering from Columbia University, New York.

His invention ranges from new interconnect structures and processes for more scaling, machine learning techniques for predictive failure analysis, high bandwidth, high performance and integrated circuits and low power memories, and their use in hardware accelerators, intended for applications artificial intelligence.

Many of these structures exist in processors, supercomputers, laptops, smart phones, portable and variable devices, and many other electronic items. His innovations have advanced everyday life, global communication, health sciences, and medical fields that impact the world.

"Need and curiosity inspire me," Dr. Joshi told PTI in a recent interview, adding that identifying a problem and immediate solution, as well as observing and thinking, help him immensely in generating ideas.

Joshi said that as he grew up, his parents always told him stories about big-name inventors like Guglielmo Marconi, Madame Curie, Right Brothers, James Watt, Alexander Bell, Thomas Edison and other great stalwarts. Their success stories and inventions really shaped their thinking process and helped develop an interest in science and technology.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Joshi said that cloud, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing are not only buzzwords, but their utility and widespread use is advancing by leaps and bounds.

"All of these areas are very exciting and I have been delving more into Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum computing," he said.

Quantum computing, which has offered tremendous opportunities, also faces challenges, he noted, adding that he is involved in advancing the technology, improving memory structures and solutions and their use in AI, and contributing to quantum computing to advance The science.

