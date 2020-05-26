Indian-American couple develops a fan that can cost less than Rs 20,000 – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLac33023669ec713b19b6c0076f6c509813%

WASHINGTON: An Indian-American couple has developed a low-cost portable emergency ventilator that will soon reach the production stage and will be available in India and the developing world at an affordable price to help physicians deal with patients of Covid-19.

Powered by a lack of adequate ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic, Devesh Ranjan, professor and associate president of the prestigious George W Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering at Georgia Tech and his wife Kumuda Ranjan, a family doctor in Atlanta, developed the emergency ventilator of prototype concept in approximately three weeks.

"If you can do a manufacturing scale, you can produce (cost of the item) in less than $ 100. Even at a price of $ 500, they (the manufacturer) would have enough money to make sure they are making enough profit on the market "Professor Ranjan told PTI.

He said such a fan, on average in the United States, costs $ 10,000. Ranjan, however, clarified that his was not a UCI fan, which is more sophisticated and costs more.

This Open-AirVentGT has been developed to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, a common complication for COVID-19 patients that causes their lungs to harden, requiring their breathing to be assisted by ventilators, he said.

The ventilator developed at the Georgia Institute of Technology uses electronic sensors and computer control to manage key clinical parameters such as respiratory rate, tidal volume (the amount of air entering and leaving the lungs during each cycle), the ratio of inspiration and expiration, and pressure on the lungs.

"The overall goal of this project was to make a low-cost makeshift respirator that would give those checks to the doctor," Dr. Kumuda told PTI, noting that there will be a global shortage of respirator due to the massive spread of coronavirus, so So far it has killed more than 345,000 people worldwide and infected more than 5.4 million.

In the United States as of Monday, more than 98,000 Americans had died and nearly 1.7 million had tested positive. Scientists are competing against time to develop a vaccine or come out with a therapeutic treatment.

Born and raised in Patna, Bihar, Ranjan earned his Bachelor of Engineering from Regional Engineering College, Trichy, followed by a Master's and PhD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and has taught at Georgia Tech for the past six years.

Kumuda moved with his parents to the United States from Ranchi when he was six years old. He did his medical training and residency in New Jersey.

Both Ranjan and Kumuda said India had the potential to become a global manufacturer of low-cost fans and export worldwide at a rate that is affordable to all.

Professor Ranjan said the low-cost ventilator has been developed with the requirements of countries like India and Africa in mind, where affordable care is a very important factor in providing healthcare to people.

The idea was to develop a lost cost fan, which can be manufactured very easily using the supply chain already available in India, he said.

Rajan said the team has been contacted by Georgia Tech alumni in Ghana and India to establish manufacturing lines in their countries.

"The impact of this could be significant if other parts of the world are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Having equipment that can be rapidly manufactured where needed and with the type of monitoring system that doctors need could really help. to address the global impact of this virus, "he said.

The prototype is now being developed into a real product by the Singapore-based Renew Group, led by Ravi Sajwan, an American Indian from Uttarakhand.

"We have built a broad collaborative network with the single goal of getting more ventilators into the world's most disadvantaged healthcare systems to help doctors and patients facing Covid-19," said Sajwan.

Addressing the critical shortage of low-cost mechanical ventilators is a key focus of the Renew Group, which is collaborating with a group of companies and affiliates committed to accelerating the manufacturing and distribution of the medical-grade ventilation device, Open-AirVentGT for hospitals and facilities. remote in disadvantaged countries like India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Cambodia, the company said in a statement.

To maximize the effectiveness of treating ventilator patients, the Renew Group is working with LifeSignals Group to integrate their portable medical biosensors, a single-use patch that allows remote patient monitoring of respiratory rate, heart rate, ECG, and saturation. oxygen (Sp02).

This technology partnership will provide better patient monitoring and treatment by wirelessly transmitting patient vital sign data directly to the Open-AirVentGT ventilator, allowing the respirator pumps to respond to the patient's breathing rate and requirements that complement the use of standard preset algorithms, the company said.

"Ventilators play a critical role in treating Covid-19 patients with severe respiratory conditions. Our engineers are working to integrate medical biosensing technology into the Open-AirVentGT ventilator that will improve treatment and patient care more critics of Covid-19, "said Surendar Magar, CEO and co-founder of the LifeSignals Group.

